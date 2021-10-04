Masks will continue to be required for students and staff in Pitt County Schools, the Board of Education decided in a split vote Monday.
The 6-2 decision came following a passionate plea from one father who said the mask mandate was the equivalent of muzzling children.
“Don’t muzzle my kids. They’re not your dogs,” said Chris Tomlin of Farmville, who told the board he took his daughter out of H.B. Sugg Elementary School due to the mask requirement.
Dozens of people attended Monday’s meeting, with some moving to an overflow room at the Kathy Taft Center. Another group remained outside, with some members of Concerned Citizens of Eastern North Carolina holding signs protesting the mask requirement.
Tomlin, who has a son who attends Sadie Saulter Educational Center, questioned why thousands of unmasked fans could attend football games unmasked while children were required to wear them on the playground.
“My wife’s a pediatric nurse here at the hospital. You know what she’s dealing with more than COVID?” he said. “Attempted suicides. That’s what you’re doing to the children. That blood is on your hands.”
Superintendent Ethan Lenker told the board that Pitt County Health Director Dr. John Silvernail recommended that the mask mandate remain in place, despite a recent improvement in the COVID-19 infection rate. Reading a statement from Silvernail, Lenker said that with the delta variant, the infection rate for ages 17 and younger has been nearly twice what it was during a peak of the original strain of the virus in January.
District 6 representative Worth Forbes said he favored leaving the decision on masks up to parents.
“We’re listening to everybody but the parents,” he said, his comments interrupted by applause. “We represent the parents as well as the children.”
District 9 representative Benjie Forrest agreed.
“We’re not anti-mask,” he said. “We are for the opportunity to allow the parents to make the choice as to whether they want their child to wear one.”
Forrest said a common concern about making masks optional is that it would increase the number of students quarantined. But he said Pitt County Schools should follow the lead of some other counties in the state that have changed procedures for quarantining students.
District 4 representative Don Rhodes, who led the effort to continue the mask requirement, said the majority of parents and teachers who have contacted him from his district favor keeping it in place. He said some school districts are facing legal action from changes in quarantine procedures.
“When that gets cleared out, Mr. Forrest, I’ll be glad to come back to the table,” he said. “But right now there are still some issues out there.”
Forbes and Forrest cast the two votes against requiring masks.
Following the vote, a handful of people seated in the gallery moved to leave. “Y’all are some cowards! Y’all know that?” one man said.
Chairwoman Melinda Fagundus asked those attending to be quiet so that two people who were omitted during an earlier public commenting portion could come back and address the board.
When one woman protested, Fagundus said, “She needs to leave.”
Elizabeth Weidner thanked the board for allowing her to speak; however, she criticized the board for not allowing public comment during a special-called meeting in August when the board initially voted to require masks in schools.
“I would really ask the board that when something like this comes up again … please don’t close us out,” she said. “Don’t shut us out. Don’t say no. Let us speak.”
She said board members should have listened to the parents who responded to the initial district survey on masks that was sent to parents during the summer. About 60 percent of those responding said they favored a policy making masks optional.