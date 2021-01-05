Thousands of the county’s public schools students will be able to return to the classroom on Wednesday after a 5-4 vote against an all-virtual start.
The Pitt County Board of Education voted against starting the semester remotely after a discussion about rising COVID-19 cases. District 5 representative Anna Barrett Smith proposed that schools host online-only classes temporarily to allow time for the local COVID-19 infection rate to diminish before bringing students back to campus.
“The amount of infection that is going to be going through those doors tomorrow, you cannot argue, it’s much higher than it was previously, and we were already strained to the max before Christmas,” Smith said. “… We are doing our staff a disservice if we don’t consider it, and we are doing our students a disservice if we don’t consider it.”
Pitt County Health Director John Silvernail, who participated in the meeting remotely, told the board that both the number of active cases and the percentage of tests returning positive had increased between Dec. 29 and Jan. 4. This week, the county is reporting 9.7 cases per thousand people with 12.9 percent of tests coming back positive, compared with 7.9 cases per thousand and 10.2 percent positive test rate last week. The number of active cases has increased by about two dozen cases per day in the same time period.
Felicia Mosley-Williams, school nurse program manager at Vidant Health, told the board that the district’s 21 school nurses are working to manage nearly 350 reports of COVID-19 or exposure to the virus. Those reports, involving 150 staff members and 193 students, were all made Monday, the first day teachers were to report to work since before Christmas.
Superintendent Ethan Lenker said the reports involve schools across the district.
“Every school site and every building has at least one case,” he said. “… So it is hitting all of them. Obviously some are worse than others.”
District 6 representative Worth Forbes said he did not favor moving all the county’s schools to online instruction when most schools appear to have sufficient staff to operate.
“Sometimes there might be an outbreak within a school that we have to close that particular school, but not the entire system,” he said. “... I just believe that in looking at the safety of our students, they are more safe at school being in a controlled environment, wearing a mask."
Voting with Forbes against the motion to begin the 2021 year virtually were representatives Benjie Forrest, Don Rhodes, Caroline Doherty and Amy Cole.
Cole said she was hesitant to move to virtual instruction less than 24 hours before students were scheduled to return.
“I just feel like that’s not enough notice for anybody, and I made that statement back in December,” she said. “I felt like if that was the way we were going then maybe we should have made some decisions back then.”
School officials estimate that about 70 percent of students are planning to attend class in person during the second semester.