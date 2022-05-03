Pitt County Schools is set to try on a more casual student dress code next school year.
The Board of Education on Monday unanimously approved a revised policy that no longer requires solid-color shirts with a collar and also eliminates the ripped jeans prohibition.
“It’s actually relaxing the policy immensely,” Superintendent Ethan Lenker said in an interview. “It does allow kids a lot more opportunities for expression and just a little bit more freedom on what they want to wear to school.”
The changes, which the board approved with no discussion, stopped short of allowing clothes with graphics, words or pictures. District 7 representative Caroline Doherty last week questioned why the school district would consider permitting such clothing, which was previously considered off-limits. She said eliminating the prohibition could lead to potential lawsuits.
The policy states that, “All students are expected to dress in a neat manner and conform to standards of good taste and decency in their dress while attending school sponsored classes and activities.” It leaves the decision for determining appropriate dress and appearance to each school’s administration. Students who fail to comply with dress code requirements may face disciplinary action.
Under the policy, sleeves will continue to be required. Tops must cover the chest, back, torso and stomach, with pants or skirts extending to a student’s mid-thigh. Exposed undergarments are prohibited.
The policy also maintains the prohibition against gang-related clothing and accessories. It forbids students from wearing articles that depict or advocate violence, criminal activity, pornography or substance abuse or the use of tobacco, alcohol or drugs.
Pajamas, bedroom shoes and slippers, along with headgear (hats, caps, hoodies, bandannas and sunglasses) are not allowed without approval of the school administration.
Policy 4316 has been revised four times since it was adopted in August of 2016, with previous changes made in 2017, 2018 and 2020.