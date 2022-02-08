Masks will be optional in Pitt County Schools beginning Feb. 15, the school board decided Monday.
The decision came two and a half hours into a meeting in which more than two dozen parents and community members addressed the board, although more addressed the subject of book challenges than masks.
Dozens of people waited outside the Kathy Taft Center after school officials said capacity had been reached when 50 people were allowed inside.
District 7 representative Caroline Doherty cast the only dissenting vote against ending the mask mandate, saying that the current requirement should remain in place for at least two weeks based on recommendations from Pitt County Health Director Dr. John Silvernail.
“We’ve chosen to rely on his expertise throughout the pandemic,” she said. “I continue to have faith in his guidance that it will be safe to move to mask optional in the next two to three weeks.”
District 9 representative Benjie Forrest and District 6 representative Worth Forbes moved to end the mask mandate immediately, although that suggestion did not gain support.
District 5 representative Anna Barrett Smith said delaying the implementation for a week would give Pitt County Schools time to get an additional COVID testing option in place.
“This will keep quarantines down,” she said.
Superintendent Ethan Lenker said that mask mandates will remain in place on school buses, which is a federal requirement.
The decision comes as the majority of school districts across the state continue to require masking but also at a time when school boards are reconsidering mandates.
Both Craven County and Lenoir County school boards, which voted to eliminate mask mandates in late 2021, reinstated mask requirements in January. School boards in both Beaufort and Carteret counties this month upheld earlier decisions to make masks optional.
Dr. Elizabeth Tilson, state health director and the chief medical officer for the Department of Health and Human Services, told the state Board of Education last week that 87 districts covering almost 80% of students require face coverings inside schools.
State Superintendent Cathy Truitt last week called on the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services to establish guidelines that show when it is safe for mask mandates to be dropped in schools.