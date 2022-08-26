Teacher Ashley Lozner met her new second-graders Thursday with a smile; one that was plain to see.
The smile has been a constant for all 13 years that she has taught at Wintergreen Primary School. But for the last two years of open house, children at Lozner’s school and many others across the state and nation have had their first face-to-face meeting with their teacher without being able to see their teacher’s whole face. For second-graders, this is the first year they have ever started to school without masks being mandated.
“The first year, when this class was in kindergarten, we had the meet-and-greet parade style,” Lozner recalled. “Then when these kids were first-graders, we were all masked at open house last year.
“These kids had to walk into school by themselves,” she said. “We really kind of took away all that support for them coming into school the first day with parents not being able to walk in and them trying to remember where their classes were.”
That will no longer be the case when students return to more than three dozen Pitt County Schools campuses Monday for the beginning of the 2022-23 school year. Superintendent Ethan Lenker said earlier this month that for the new school year, COVID would be treated much like other illnesses.
The end of quarantine protocols will allow Wintergreen fifth-graders Phoebe and Natalie Brown to be in separate classes for the first time. Their mother, Susan, said that after the family moved from upstate New York to Greenville in 2020, the twins were placed in a class together so that two classrooms would not have to quarantine if one of the girls was exposed to the virus.
“This year they’re a little older. We just wanted to kind of part the waters a little bit,” Brown said of having the girls in separate classes.
“They’re excited (for) a new year, fresh year, kind of back to normal,” she said. “They haven’t had a normal school year since second grade.”
For Lozner, a normal school year means a chance to arrange her classroom the way she did before COVID. No longer required to seat students in rows with specified spacing between desks, she has been able to bring back a rug and some tables where students once gathered for collaborative activities.
“We couldn’t have anything like that in our room,” she said. “There was not a lot of sharing of materials. There were a lot of games that we made, STEM activities, projects that we had when they would all have to touch the same things that we just couldn’t do. … Even setting up my classroom this year was much different.”
New start in new space
Staff members at A.G. Cox spent part of this week arranging new classroom space to welcome this year’s incoming sixth-graders. A new addition to the school, which experienced several construction setbacks earlier this year, was finished just weeks before open house.
Principal Norman McDuffie helped families navigate around areas where renovations have not been completed to arrive at the new two-story building.
“They’re super-excited,” he said as he led a tour of new science labs, a maker space and an art room designed with collaborative work spaces as well as a new media center, complete with booth-style seating.
McDuffie said it has been more than two decades since the school added facilities. The new addition is helping to free up classroom space for programs, such as dance, which has been housed in a mobile unit.
Colleen and Jayel Jones had no idea when they entered a portion of the school constructed in the 1930s that across campus was a brand-new classroom building where their son, Christopher, would begin his middle school years.
“It’s very nice,” Jayel Jones said. “It’s better than what we had.”
While Colleen Jones was excited for the new addition, she is also enthusiastic about the return to a more traditional school year, one where campuses will be more accessible to parents, whose visits were restricted during COVID.
“That’s the one thing I missed. I like to be able to see what he’s doing,” she said. “I’m happy that we have some sense of normalcy back.”
Lozner agreed. She had prepared a scavenger hunt activity so that incoming second-graders could explore their new room. Between visits with new students, she stood near the door to watch for students from previous years who might stop by to say hello before going to meet their new teachers.
Despite heavy rain, Thursday’s atmosphere was a cheerful one.
“I’m just really excited about this year. I feel like it’s almost like a chance for a new beginning,” Lozner said. “I feel like these kids that we’re getting this year, they’ve kind of trailed along with the change, and I feel like we’ve kind of made it through to the other side. It’s a good feeling.”