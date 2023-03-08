Pitt County Schools has agreed to settle a lawsuit against an electronic cigarette manufacturer over what has been called an epidemic of vaping in schools.
The Board of Education voted unanimously on Monday to accept a settlement of $580,742 from JUUL Labs. No additional terms of the settlement were disclosed.
The school district in August 2022 became part of a multi-district litigation against JUUL Labs, which faced thousands of suits including class-action and school district cases. In 2021, the company agreed to pay $40 million to North Carolina and to discontinue marketing efforts that appeal to people younger than 21.
An October 2022 report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration indicated that 2.5 million middle school and high school students said that they had vaped in the past 30 days.
In becoming part of the lawsuit last year, the school district reported that e-cigarettes, which are small and easily hidden, present disciplinary challenges for schools, where administrators must spend time dealing with violations. In addition, schools have incurred physical damage to plumbing systems due to students flushing cartridges to avoid detection.
In conjunction with Vaping Awareness Month, “Escape the Vape and Ghost the Gummies,” educational presentations were held last week at A.G. Cox Middle School and are being conducted this week at Farmville Central High School. The events, part of an effort by ECU Health, Pitt County Schools, the health department and the county’s Emergency Medical Services, are designed to warn students about the dangers of vaping and consuming edible cannabis.
Approved the expenditure of nearly $600,000 in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding to replace cafeteria tables and seating at the district’s six traditional public high schools. Another $300,000 in School Nutrition Services funding was approved for use to redesign dining areas, including adding noise-reduction panels and adding school colors and logos on walls of the dining area.Approved a plan to spend about $1 million on playground equipment at 20 school sites: Belvoir, Bethel, Chicod, Creekside, Eastern, Elmhurst, Falkland, Grifton, G.R. Whitfield, H.B Sugg, Lakeforest, Northwest, Pactolus, Ridgewood, Sadie Saulter, South Greenville Stokes, W.H. Robinson and Wintergreen schools.Approved the expenditure of about $280,000 for painting at D.H. Conley, Sam D. Bundy and W.H. Robinson schools.Honored Eastern Elementary School as the only elementary school in Pitt County that has had a robotics team advance to state competition. Members are: Gavin Berrini, Brandon Conerly, Carter Elliott, Wyatt Grandy, Wyatt Harmon, Benjamin Harrison, Kieran O’Bryan, Carter Patty, Zanyya Ruffin and Wyatt Zigas. The team is coached by Dottie Black, Michele Oros and John Stokes.Honored Hope Middle School for participating in North Carolina State University’s Future City competition in January. The city designed by the team won the award for Best Use of Energy and a $150 prize. Student members are: Aiden Osburn, Damon Osburn, Gunnar Johnson, Richard Raschka, Ethan Blakeslee, Jonathan Peyton Smith, Jacob Washington, Bella Cannon, Nathan West, Sa’Niya Bustamante, Lillian Wilson and Eli Gill. Their STEM teacher is Meagan Walters.Honored local schools’ North Carolina High School Athletic Association medalists in indoor track and swimming; Farmville Central High School’s cheer team; Pitt County Schools’ high school female wrestlers; and Pitt County Middle School Athletic Conference Girls and Boys Basketball Champions and Cheer Champions.Recognized Pitt County Schools’ communications team for receiving several top honors at the N.C. School Public Relations Association’s 2023 Blue Ribbon Awards. PCS received gold awards in marketing, image/graphic design and publications; silver awards in writing, photography and special events/programs; and bronze awards in digital media engagement and electronic media.Recognized the Pitt-Greenville Chamber of Commerce as the school district’s monthly partner for March.Recognized March 6-10 as National School Breakfast Week and March 5-11 as School Social Work Week.
Approved a resolution in support of local control of school calendars. Board members, who earlier last month approved a calendar with a start date of Aug. 28, said they and the majority of parents surveyed favored an earlier start. House Bill 129: School Calendar Flexibility/Pitt County, filed by State Reps. Gloristine Brown and Timothy Reeder, has been approved by the House and is awaiting Senate approval. Brown and Reeder also co-sponsored House Bill 86 to provide statewide calendar flexibility.