Pitt County Schools has named its second round of recipients for a scholarship program aimed at training the next generation of its teachers.

The school system award the 2023 PCS Educator Fellows Scholarship to three graduating high school students and a senior at East Carolina University. Valued at up to $20,000, the students commit to teaching in Pitt County in exchange for the funding.


  

