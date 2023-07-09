...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...All of eastern North Carolina, including the following
areas, Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, Duplin, East Carteret, Greene,
Hatteras Island, Inland Onslow, Jones, Lenoir, Mainland Dare,
Mainland Hyde, Martin, Northern Craven, Northern Outer Banks,
Ocracoke Island, Pamlico, Pitt, Southern Craven, Tyrrell,
Washington and West Carteret.
* WHEN...From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Wet soil conditions from previous rainfall accumulation with
rainfall amounts in the range of one to three inches with
locally higher amounts expected this afternoon and evening.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Pitt County Schools has named its second round of recipients for a scholarship program aimed at training the next generation of its teachers.
The school system award the 2023 PCS Educator Fellows Scholarship to three graduating high school students and a senior at East Carolina University. Valued at up to $20,000, the students commit to teaching in Pitt County in exchange for the funding.