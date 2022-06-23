At a time when some universities are removing historic names from buildings on their campuses, Pitt County Schools is considering adding new names to some of its facilities.
The Pitt County Board of Education has been asked to consider naming the Elmhurst Elementary School gymnasium in honor of former principal Colleen Burt and the South Central High School gym floor in honor of coach Chris Cherry.
Parents surprised Burt on her last day at Elmhurst last week by displaying a banner that reads “Dr. Colleen Burt gymnasium,” although the official naming of a school facility requires approval from the Board of Education. According to PCS Policy 9300, naming a facility in honor or in memory of an individual requires the approval of a two-thirds majority of the board.
“The board considers naming facilities to be a significant endeavor since the name of a facility can reflect upon the students, staff, school system and community,” the policy reads.
Vice Chairman Don Rhodes urged fellow board members to use caution in decisions on naming facilities, although he did not voice an objection to either proposed naming.
“I think we’ve got to be careful when we start naming rooms, libraries, gyms, fields,” he said. “There’s a lot more to it. I go back to building names that have been changed in our community and state. I want us to stay away from that if at all possible.”
About a dozen schools within the district are named for educational leaders, including C.M. Eppes, D.H. Conley, J.H. Rose, and W.H. Robinson. In the early 1990s, the school district began to favor geographic-themed names for schools including Northwest, Creekside, Ridgewood and South Central.
Schools across the state and nation have made headlines in recent years for removing names from buildings. In 2015, East Carolina University decided to remove the name of former Gov. Charles Aycock from a campus residence hall, which was later named Legacy Hall. The University of North Carolina also removed Aycock’s name from a building on campus, citing the former educator’s ties to white supremacy. An ECU committee in 2021 recommended renaming four additional buildings, but no action has been taken.
In recent years, ECU has renamed two campus buildings in honor of former chancellors Steve Ballard and Richard Eakin. Last month, the Greenville City Council voted to name the field at Guy Smith Stadium in honor of Rose coach Ronald “R.V.” Vincent.
At a work session meeting Monday, Superintendent Ethan Lenker told the board that parents asked to name the Elmhurst gym in honor of Burt, who ended her tenure as principal this month after nine years at the school and nearly two decades with Pitt County Schools.
District 7 representative Caroline Doherty, whose district includes Elmhurst, said she favored naming the gym for Burt.
“Dr. Burt worked tirelessly almost since she got there on getting that gym built,” Doherty said. “She had so much enthusiasm for it and really raised awareness about the issue and really created a groundswell of support for it.”
When it opened in 2017, the gym was the first since the school was built 1955. Elmhurst was the only school within the district that did not have a gymnasium.
Also Monday, South Central High School Principal Janarde Cannon asked the board to name the gymnasium floor at his school in honor of Cherry’s work to build the basketball program.
Cherry, who serves as athletic director at SCHS, has been at the 20-year-old high school for 15 years.
“We’re still a young school,” Cannon said. “But during that time has really built a phenomenal program, a nationally recognized program.”
In his tenure at South Central, Cherry has amassed more than 500 wins, including 17 conference titles, six sectional championships, two regional titles and a state title. He has had been honored multiple times as conference and area coach of the year and has been recognized as state and Southeast Regional coach of the year. In 2019, The National High School Coaches Association named Cherry National High School Boys’ Basketball Coach of the Year.
“He’s the only male basketball coach in our state to win that award,” Cannon said, adding that more than three dozen of Cherry’s former team members have gone on to play college basketball and four have competed professionally.
“That’s quite an accomplishment,” Cannon said. “I believe in giving honor where honor is due.”
The board is expected to consider both naming proposals at its special-called meeting on June 29.