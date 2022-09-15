Police, school officials address school safety

Greenville Police Interim Chief Ted Sauls, Lt. Michael Montanye, Pitt County Schools Superintendent Dr. Ethan Lenker and Karen Harrington, PCS director of student services, from left, address the public during a meeting of the Greenville Police Community Relations Committee at Greenville City Hall Tuesday evening.

 Pat Gruner/Staff Writer

The superintendent of Pitt County Schools said the district is considering using metal detectors intermittently to upgrade school safety by the end of the school year.

At a presentation by the Police Community Relations Committee Tuesday evening, Superintendent Ethan Lenker said that there have been conversations among schools about randomly rotating metal detectors like the ones used at sporting events at school entry points.


Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and 329-9566.