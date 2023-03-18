Jordyn Rhodes
AGE: 27
SCHOOL: Ayden Elementary School
I TEACH: fifth grade
HOMETOWN : Jacksonville
EDUCATION: bachelor’s degree in elementary education, East Carolina University
YEARS TEACHING: six
STUDENTS REMEMBERS ME AS the teacher who is always there for them, no matter what or when.
Sarah Harrell
AGE: 29
SCHOOL: Belvoir Elementary School
I TEACH: fourth grade
HOMETOWN: Eure
EDUCATION: bachelor’s degree in elementary education, East Carolina University
YEARS TEACHING: seven
WHAT INSPIRED ME TO BECOME A TEACHER: I come from a family of teachers. My mother, aunt, and cousin are all teachers and they inspired me to become one as well. Teaching is in our DNA; we have a true passion for it.
Kenya Hardy
AGE: 50
SCHOOL: Creekside Elementary School
I TEACH: fifth grade
HOMETOWN: Rocky Mount
EDUCATION: bachelor of science in elementary education from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University
YEARS TEACHING: 28
STUDENTS REMEMBER ME AS THE TEACHER WHO made them feel like they belonged. They know I care for them as if they were my own and often refer to me as Mama Hardy, especially when I have to redirect them for not following class rules and expectations. My students leave fifth grade more confident, knowing they can achieve their goals.
Elizabeth Proctor
AGE: 30
SCHOOL: Eastern Elementary School
I TEACH: third grade
HOMETOWN: Greenville
EDUCATION: bachelor’s degree in elementary education, with a concentration in science education, East Carolina University
YEARS TEACHING: seven
STUDENTS REMEMBER ME AS THE TEACH WHO enjoys bringing new and unique teaching methods into the classroom to engage students with the curriculum. I hope that students remember me as the teacher who cares just as much about their social/emotional growth in my classroom as their academic growth. I try my best to make sure my students know that I will be there for them no matter what, even after they leave my classroom.
Ashley Burnette
AGE: 47
SCHOOL: H.B. Sugg Elementary School
I TEACH: English language arts
HOMETOWN: Greenville
EDUCATION: bachelor of science degrees in family and community services and elementary education, East Carolina University
YEARS TEACHING: 21
WHAT INSPIRED ME TO BECOME A TEACHER: I wanted to become a teacher to have a positive, inspiring impact on children’s lives.
Helen Vines Holloway
AGE: 40
SCHOOL: Falkland Elementary School
I TEACH: fifth grade math and English language arts
HOMETOWN: Fort Leavenworth, Kansas
EDUCATION: bachelor’s degree in education, East Carolina University; and master of business administration degree, Liberty University
YEARS TEACHING: 16
STUDENTS REMEMBER ME AS THE TEACHER WHO took the time to get to know them for them. It is important that the students in my class know that once they enter my class, they are family. They will forever have a place in my heart. I am a firm believer that students don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care.
Kentrell Williams
AGE: 31
SCHOOL: Lakeforest Elementary School
I TEACH: third grade
HOMETOWN: Greenville
EDUCATION: bachelor of arts in history, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State; masters of arts in Educational Leadership, Queens University of Charlotte
YEARS TEACHING: six
WHAT INSPIRED ME TO BECOME A TEACHER: I had family, educators and administrators who continuously encouraged and pushed me along. They always were there to wipe my shoulders off once I fell short. This is my opportunity to share my gift and to also return the same back to my community.
Amanda Jackson
AGE: 40
SCHOOL: Northwest Elementary School
I TEACH: first grade
EDUCATION: bachelor of science degree in elementary education and master of art in reading education, East Carolina University
YEARS TEACHING: 11
WHAT INSPIRED ME TO BECOME A TEACHER: I had so many wonderful teachers in my upbringing. My mother worked in the school that I grew up in so it always felt like home. I want school to feel like home for my students so that they will always strive to learn and grow.
Christle McKinney
AGE: 49
SCHOOL: Sadie Saulter Educational Center
I TEACH: preschoolers who have autism
HOMETOWN: I have lived in Pirate Country for 35 years, but am originally a Georgia Bulldog!
EDUCATION: bachelor of science in special education, master of education in low-incidence disabilities and add-on licsensure for birth to kindergarten, East Carolina University
YEARS TEACHING: 26
MY CLASSROOM MOTTO IS: “Maybe you can’t teach them yet, but you can love them.” Jeffrey R. Holland
Casey Lamont
AGE: 31
SCHOOL: Sam D. Bundy Elementary School
I TEACH: grades three-five, exceptional children resource
HOMETOWN: Raleigh
EDUCATION: bachelor of science in special education, East Carolina University
YEARS TEACHING: seven
STUDENTS REMEMBER ME AS THE TEACHER WHO always cared and advocated for her students. I love building those relationships with my students and their families.
Barbara Stewart
AGE: 33
SCHOOL: South Greenville Elementary School
I TEACH: third grade
HOMETOWN: Born in Bremerhaven, Germany; raised in Hope Mills
EDUCATION: bachelor of science in elementary education, North Carolina Wesleyan College
YEARS TEACHING: four
STUDENTS REMEMBER ME AS THE TEACHER WHO loves them unconditionally and cares about them as if they were my own, who let them be themselves and encouraged them to show their uniqueness, the teacher who made learning fun and pushed them to work hard to reach their fullest potential. They will remember me as the teacher who challenged them to do more than what they thought they could do, the teacher who wants them to be successful and achieve every goal that they want to reach, and they will remember me as the teacher who will always be there for them years beyond them being inside of my classroom.
Austin Reese
AGE: 29
SCHOOL: Wahl-Coates Elementary (now teaching in Lenoir County)
I TEACH: fourth grade
HOMETOWN: Greensboro
EDUCATION: bachelor’s and master’s degrees in elementary education, East Carolina University; master’s degree in school administration, the University of North Carolina at Greensboro
YEARS TEACHING: seven
MY CLASSROOM MOTTO IS: Everyone belongs; you are loved and you are welcome here.
Arnetta Pridgen Ojo
AGE: 40
SCHOOL: W.H. Robinson Elementary School
I TEACH: third grade
HOMETOWN: Snow Hill
EDUCATION: bachelor of science degree in elementary education K-6, reading K-12, East Carolina University
YEARS TEACHING: 17
MY CLASSROOM MOTTO IS: We learn better together; if you are not sure, ask questions!
Kendya Reddick
AGE: 38
SCHOOL: Wintergreen Intermediate School
I TEACH: fourth grade math and science
HOMETOWN: Bath
EDUCATION: bachelor’s degree in psychology, East Carolina University; master’s in counseling studies, Capella University
YEARS TEACHING: four
MY CLASSROOM MOTTO IS: Today is a good day to make a great choice!
Kure Hern
AGE: 38
SCHOOL: Wintergreen Primary School
I TEACH: first grade
HOMETOWN: Winterville
EDUCATION: bachelor of science and master of arts in elementary education, East Carolina University; National Boards Certification
YEARS TEACHING: 15
MY CLASSROOM MOTTO IS: Everyone makes mistakes, including teachers. No one’s perfect! It’s important when you make a mistake to say you’re sorry and fix it. Remember tomorrow is a brand new day to try again!