Combatting learning loss and improving school facilities are where Pitt County Schools will spend the bulk of a $30.4 million state allotment for COVID-19 relief.
State Rep. Chris Humphrey, one of Pitt County’s three state representatives, announced Monday that the school system is eligible for up to $30,426,164, part of $1.6 billion in federal funding to the state that the General Assembly appropriated for public schools.
Schools systems must apply for grants from earmarked funds from the Emergency Needs for Elementary and Secondary Schools of the State, he said.
“I am really concerned for our children because they struggle the most. We need to do everything possible to help them recover and advance academically and with regards to their mental health,” Humphrey said.
Pitt County Schools Superintendent Ethan Lenker and his staff will put the money to good use, he said.
School system spokeswoman Jennifer L. Johnson said school superintendents and administrators talked with state officials Tuesday about application and allocation guidelines. The details are still unfolding, she said.
“Pitt County Schools will be utilizing the funding to combat learning loss and to continue facility improvements to help mitigate COVID-19. This means we are looking into summer school and after-school learning options, training and staffing,” Johnson said.
“We are continuing with ventilation and building improvements as well as hiring additional support for school nurses and counselors to address the physical, academic and emotional needs of our students as a result of the pandemic.”
More details will be shared as the state provides more instruction regarding the funding.
“All of the money can be used for any COVID-related costs dating back to March 13, 2020, when the national emergency was declared,” Humphrey said.
According to the federal guidelines, the funding must be awarded by January, Humphrey said. The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction has not announced a deadline for submitting applications, he said.
Along with providing after-school and summer programming and facility improvements, other authorized uses include:
- Purchasing educational technology, including hardware, software and connectivity, to help students interact with their teachers. Assistive technology and adaptive equipment are included.
- Training staff in sanitation and minimizing the spread of infectious diseases.
- Purchasing sanitation and cleaning supplies of school facilities.
- Developing and implementing procedures and systems to improve preparedness and response efforts.
- Providing mental health services and supports.
- Maintaining, repairing, upgrading or replacing equipment in order to improve the indoor air quality in school facilities.