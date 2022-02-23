Skyrocketing construction costs are just one issue Pitt County Schools faces as the district works to complete renovations at two middle schools and looks for ways to add classroom space at the elementary level.
Assistant Superintendent of Operations Matt Johnson told the Board of Education this week that there are delays in a project at A.G. Cox Middle School, and more structural deficiencies have been uncovered at C.M. Eppes Middle School. This is in addition to the fact that some bids for construction are twice as high as they were in 2018.
Speaking at a school board work session Monday, Johnson said construction prices went from $179 per square foot four years ago to $287 per square foot last fall and to $325 per square foot more recently. He said there are rumors of costs jumping to $423 per square foot for some construction projects.
“To me, this is unheard of as far as costs to build a school,” he said. “What I’m telling you is we have no idea where these prices are going to come in.”
Johnson told the board that the addition of a two-story classroom wing at A.G. Cox is not likely to meet next month’s deadline. School officials had set March 11 as the deadline for the completion of the wing so that the classrooms could be set up in the new structure over Pitt County Schools’ spring break.
“We will not hit March 11,” Johnson said. “Then we’re shooting for April 14. We do not believe we’re going to hit that either.”
He said the move, which is needed so that renovations on an existing classroom wing can begin, is likely to be delayed until June.
“This first delay will just be a domino effect throughout the entire project, which will push the project from July 2023 possibly until October, November,” he said, adding that efforts to speed the progress could cause other complications.
“We believe the contractor is pushing so hard to meet the dates that now we’re starting to see the quality issues come up,” Johnson said.
He also reported that a renovation at C.M. Eppes was making progress until additional pre-existing structural problems were discovered this month.
Eppes has experienced numerous facilities issues since Hurricane Isaias and subsequent storms damaged the school in August 2020, causing seventh-grade classrooms to be closed for repairs throughout the school year.
In the spring of 2021, structural deficiencies discovered in a different area of the school forced additional classrooms to close. Ten mobile classrooms were added to campus this school year to accommodate students, who also are cut off from the school’s kitchen, locker rooms and hallways around the gymnasium until repairs are complete.
“We have found late last week there are some more structural deficiencies that were unknown to us in the beginning,” Johnson said. “The south wall has a block wall and then a brick veneer wall, those two walls are not connected, as they’re not connected to the structure. So now we’re meeting the engineer to talk about structural repairs to bring all three of the walls together when we only thought it was two.”
While Pitt County Schools, like districts across the nation, is eligible to receive millions in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds, there are restrictions on using the money for renovations. Johnson said ESSER funds can be used for such needs as replacing floors, windows and HVAC systems.
“It’s all focused on how we get better air quality in buildings,” he said. “The ESSER funds are restricted on anything we can do brick and mortar building-wise.”
A 10-year capital forecast for the district includes $272 million in additions, renovations and improvements. The list outlines a host of needs at more than two dozen schools across the district.
Several of the expenditures projected for 2022-23 would bring schools into compliance with N.C. House Bill 90, which requires smaller numbers of students in elementary classrooms. The district remains exempt from the class size requirements because of its ongoing participation in the Teacher and School Leader Incentive Program.
But Johnson said that, with school board approval, the district plans to apply to the state for needs-based public school capital funding. The grants require a 15 perent match in county funds.
Johnson the Pitt County Schools has been hesitant to apply for such funding in the past because the state required districts receiving the grants to forfeit their share of state lottery funds for five years.
“The majority of our lottery earnings coming in goes to pay our debt service,” he said. “They have taken that (requirement) out so we don’t have to forfeit that lottery money. That is a huge step forward for the state to allow us to do that.”
Johnson said the plan is to apply for public school capital funds to add classrooms at Ayden, Creekside, Eastern, Elmhurst, Ridgewood and W.H. Robinson elementary schools, along with Wintergreen Primary. Due to uncertainty over construction costs, the total price for the seven projects is currently estimated between $37 million and $41 million.
“We just don’t know,” Johnson said. “The only thing we know to do is apply for these grants with the highest cost possible and see which ones we actually get.”
If funding is granted, it would eliminate the need for modular units at some schools and alleviate crowding at others.
“This would take away our HB 90 issues that we’ll have if our waiver ever goes away,” Johnson said. “I don’t think HB 90 is going away. I think it’s going to be there.”
Whether record construction costs will go away remains to be seen.
“They’re either going to come in astronomical,” Johnson said, “or they’re going to come back down into somewhere where we think they should be.”