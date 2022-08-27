U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona this week said one long-term way to address teacher shortages is to create “Grow Your Own” programs. That is the aim of a new Pitt County Schools scholarship.
The school district has announced the first four recipients of the PCS Educator Fellows Scholarship, which provides up to $20,000 in financial assistance for select graduates from the county’s public high schools who want to become teachers. The scholarship comes one year after the district established a principal fellows program for educators pursuing graduate studies.
“This scholarship is all about growing our own educators, giving our students an opportunity for their future, and trying to take away any obstacles or barriers that might be in their way,” Pitt County Schools Superintendent Ethan Lenker said in a statement.
Members of the Class of 2022 selected to be among the first recipients of the PCS Educator Fellows Scholarship are: J.H. Rose High School graduate Christopher Murray, a music education major, and Farmville Central High School graduate Meghan Pratt, a special education major. Also selected were previous D.H. Conley High School graduates Kevin Payton, a junior elementary education major, and Lexi Lozner, a sophomore special education major.
All four of the inaugural scholarship recipients are students at East Carolina University and all are the children of Pitt County Schools’ educators, though neither of those are required criteria for scholarship recipients. Payton’s mother, Kourtney, and Lozner’s mother, Ashley, both teach at Wintergreen. Murray’s mother, Lisa, is a music educator at Ridgewood, and Pratt’s mother, Stacy, is a teacher assistant at Sugg-Bundy Elementary in Farmville.
“These students were incredibly intentional about choosing their career by watching their mothers in their teaching careers,” said Pitt County Educational Foundation Director Beth Ulffers, who serves as director of outreach and public relations for Pitt County Schools. “I think that speaks volumes about the future that they’re going to have in education.”
The local scholarship program is similar to the former North Carolina Teaching Fellows Program in that students could use the tuition funding to pursue an education degree at a college of their choice. The General Assembly voted to discontinue the state program in 2011 but launched a new program in 2018 for students who plan to teach in STEM or special education fields. East Carolina University is not a partner school in the state program, which includes N.C. State University, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, UNC-Charlotte, UNC-Pembroke, N.C. A&T, Fayetteville State University, Elon and Meredith.
“Since NC Teaching Fellows is not currently offered on a local level at ECU, we want to keep our PCS students in Pitt County,” Lenker said.
Like the state program, which provides financial assistance as a forgivable loan for recipients who teach four years in North Carolina, the local program requires recipients teach in Pitt County Schools for one year for every $5,000 in PCS scholarship funding they receive.
“We have incredible students that would make outstanding teachers,” Ulffers said. “If we could have our educators and our parents help us identify those students and help them pave the way to a career in education, it would strengthen our schools and our community.”