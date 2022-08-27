U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona this week said one long-term way to address teacher shortages is to create “Grow Your Own” programs. That is the aim of a new Pitt County Schools scholarship.

The school district has announced the first four recipients of the PCS Educator Fellows Scholarship, which provides up to $20,000 in financial assistance for select graduates from the county’s public high schools who want to become teachers. The scholarship comes one year after the district established a principal fellows program for educators pursuing graduate studies.


Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.