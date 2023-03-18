Scott Haddock
AGE: 27
SCHOOL: D.H. Conley High School
I TEACH: business
HOMETOWN: Greenville (Conley graduate)
EDUCATION: bachelor’s degree in business and marketing education from East Carolina University; National Board Certification
YEARS TEACHING: six
STUDENTS REMEMBER ME AS the teacher who is willing to go the extra mile for them.
Kelly Slade
AGE: 44
SCHOOL: Innovation Early College High School
I TEACH: mathematics
HOMETOWN: Belhaven
EDUCATION: bachelor of arts in philosophy and religious studies, University of North Carolina at Wilmington
YEARS TEACHING: 16
STUDENTS REMEMBER ME AS THE TEACHER WHO has all the plants in their room, and provides a safe space for all students.
Kimberly Fain
AGE: 54
SCHOOL: North Pitt High School
I TEACH: English
HOMETOWN: Magnolia
EDUCATION: bachelor of science for English education and academically gifted, East Carolina University
YEARS TEACHING: 30
WHAT INSPIRED ME TO BECOME A TEACHER: I was inspired to become a teacher by many great teachers. As a second-generation educator, my childhood revolved around school and related activities. These things have always been such a part of my identity. Becoming a teacher was just a natural fit for me.
Consuelo Schwartz
AGE: 52
SCHOOL: Pitt County Schools Early College High School
I TEACH: Spanish
HOMETOWN: Puerto De Santa Maria, Spain
EDUCATION: bachelor of arts in modern languages (English-Spanish), University of Cádiz, Spain; masters in teaching Spanish as a second language, University of La Rioja, Spain; National Board Certification in World Languages other than English
YEARS TEACHING: 27
STUDENTS REMEMBER ME AS THE TEACHER WHO is passionate about teaching them Spanish and they had fun learning it.
Rebecca Poole Jernigan
AGE: 28
SCHOOL: South Central High School
I TEACH: mathematics
HOMETOWN: Winterville (South Central graduate)
EDUCATION: bachelor of science in secondary mathematics education, East Carolina University
YEARS TEACHING: six
MY CLASSROOM MOTTO IS: Mistakes Allow Thinking to Happen (“M.A.T.H.”) Math is often one of the hardest subjects for students due to the work being “right or wrong” with not a lot of room for interpretation. Students (and humans in general) don’t like their work being labeled as wrong. I strive daily to teach my students to have a growth mindset both in and out of my classroom. We can only make mistakes if we in fact tried something and put forth an idea/effort. When we make mistakes, it allows for us to learn from them and grow as learners and human beings.