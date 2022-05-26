Pitt County Schools increased security and stressed the availability of mental health resources in the aftermath of Tuesday’s mass shooting in Texas and a scare at J.H. Rose High School.
Greenville Police Department announced Wednesday that a 15-year-old boy attending the high school posted a social media claim about a potential shooting at the school.
Police spokeswoman Kristen Hunter said officers are talking with the Office of Juvenile Justice regarding the appropriate action for the student.
The teen’s posting came the same day an 18-year-old man entered an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and shot and killed 19 students and two adults before being killed by law enforcement.
Pitt County Schools Superintendent Ethan Lenker on Wednesday addressed both enhanced student safety protocols and the promotion of mental health well-being as top priorities among the district’s 38 schools.
“Acknowledging and responding to this crisis is a top priority,” Lenker said. “We need to continue to always be in a precautionary and prepared position, not a reactionary one, with the safety of our children being the foremost concern.”
The school system worked with area law enforcement to increase the number of resource officers at the schools in response to Tuesday’s shooting. A school spokesman said the increase was planned before the official learned about the social media posting.
The school system normally has 26 full-time resource officers so some serve multiple schools. Officials began increasing number of full-time resource officers following the massacre of students at Sandy Hook Elementary, in Newtown, Connecticut in 2012. Officials also began taking other measures following that shooting.
The system now has secure corridors in all school entrances. This means all doors are locked during the instructional day and the only way to enter a building is through a “security-emphasized double-doored front office. It requires an in-person check-in with school staff, a school system spokesman said.
School resource officers conduct safety checks that include external and classroom door audits. Students, teachers and staff also engage in routine safety and lockdown drills, while risk assessment is regularly evaluated by local law enforcement agencies.
“While we remain cognizant that increased violence is not solely isolated in an educational setting, a key component preventing these tragedies however is the availability of mental health resources in our schools and community,” Lenker said.
Pitt County Schools offers counseling resources provided by school counselors, psychologists and social workers. Grief support is available at the request of teachers and/or students.
School staff also has completed training on Trauma-Informed Care and Resiliency in partnership with local agencies such as TEDI Bear, DSS, AHEC and other mental health care providers. Staff members also have an opportunity to access the district’s Free Employee Assistance Program and on-site mental health support.
Classes at J.H. Rose started on time Wednesday morning. A notification via email and phone about the incident went out to parents at 7 a.m.
Hunter said a concerned parent notified the department Tuesday night about a social media post that was being circulated that involved a potential school shooting at J.H. Rose.
Hunter said officials identified the source of the post and contacted the individual, a J.H. Rose student, who said the post was a prank.
“We do not have any reason to believe, at this point, the threat was substantiated or the student intended to actually carry out the act,” Hunter said. “Regardless, actions such as this have serious consequences and, as a result, criminal charges are pending against the student. The student will not be permitted back at school and there is no ongoing threat to students or staff members.”
Hunter said police have had no previous dealings with the teenager. Based on the police investigation, it does not appear the teen has access to a gun.
Hunter said in addition to the school resource officers, the Greenville Police Department will conduct increased patrols around schools located in the city until further notice.