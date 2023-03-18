Amy C. Searcy
AGE: 51
SCHOOL: Bethel School
I TEACH: sixth and eighth-grade math
HOMETOWN: Bethel
EDUCATION: bachelor of science in elementary education K-6, reading K-12 and a master of education in secondary mathematics, grades 6-9, East Carolina University; National Board Certification
YEARS TEACHING: 30
IF I COULD NOT BE A TEACHER: I would be a movie critic. I enjoy watching movies during my spare time and think that would be a fun job.
Kaitlyn Taylor
AGE: 30
SCHOOL: Chicod School
I TEACH: third grade
HOMETOWN: Greenville
EDUCATION: bachelor of science in child development and K-6 teaching licensure from Meredith College
YEARS TEACHING: eight
WHAT INSPIRED ME TO BECOME A TEACHER: Teaching is a calling. I’ve known from a very early age that I wanted to be an educator, and it’s a feeling I have always had in my heart. I have been taught by some of Pitt County’s greatest educators, and they have made an extraordinary impact on my personal life and my teaching career. I am thankful for my family’s support and encouragement; without them, I would not be the teacher I am today.
Michael P. Wells
AGE: 43
SCHOOL: Grifton School
I TEACH: visual arts
HOMETOWN: Wallace
EDUCATION: bachelor of fine arts degrees in arts education, painting and drawing and a master of arts in education, East Carolina University
YEARS TEACHING: 19
WHAT INSPIRED ME TO BECOME A TEACHER: I can remember creating art since I was 4 years old, but it was in high school when I found my passion for visual arts. I attended Wallace-Rose Hill High School and worked vigorously in the art and photography program under the guidance and friendship of David Sanderson. Being part of his classes helped me learn the joy of creative expression and showed me a new way to see the world. As an arts educator, I am able to share the same joy of creative expression that Mr. Sanderson taught me and help children find new ways to understand our world through art activities.
Lauren Eason
AGE: 31
SCHOOL: Stokes School
I TEACH: fifth grade
HOMETOWN: Winterville
EDUCATION: associate of arts in early childhood education, Pitt Community College; bachelor’s degree in elementary education with a reading concentration, East Carolina University; master’s degree in education, teaching and learning, Liberty University; educational specialist degree, leadership in higher education Northcentral University; doctor of education, curriculum and instruction, Capella University
YEARS TEACHING: 10
MY CLASSROOM MOTTO IS: Preparing students to be the best version of themselves so they can be great assets within their community.