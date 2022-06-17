Pitt County Schools Superintendent Ethan Lenker has been named the superintendent of the year in the northeast region for the third time, the district announced Thursday.
Lenker earned the distinction from the Northeast Regional Education Services Alliance in an academic year in which regional teacher and principal of the year award recipients also were Pitt County Schools’ staff members.
Lenker, who will be one of eight candidates for North Carolina Superintendent of the Year in November, was selected by fellow superintendents from 17 school districts in the region.
“It is always an extra special honor to be nominated by your peers,” he said. “Recognition like this is truly about teamwork. I have always been blessed to have a board that has always pushed to create additional opportunities for students, but has also held us accountable.
“This is a true reflection of the quality of principals, teachers and the entire support staff that keeps Pitt County Schools moving forward.”
Since being named superintendent of Pitt County Schools in 2013, Lenker has implemented several programs and initiatives that focus on personalizing the educational experience. Highlighting the district’s new programs under his leadership are:
- The creation of a model Advanced Teaching Roles program;
- The initiation of two early college high schools — one at Pitt Community College and one at East Carolina University;
- The development of STEM labs throughout the district’s schools, including two North Carolina STEM Schools of Distinction;
- The placement of the AVID program in 20 schools;
- The development of the Pitt County Virtual Academy;
- The creation of three language immersion programs, a technical academy and seven thematic schools.
Lenker has served as chair and vice chair of the Superintendents’ Council for NERESA, one of eight regional alliances under the Department of Public Instruction that provide services and resources to school districts.
He was instrumental in developing a classified employee salary study to address inequities in pay structures throughout the northeast region. With nearly a decade of leadership in Pitt County Schools, he is the exception in terms of tenure in the northeast region, which has seen significant superintendent turnover in the last two to three years.
“These accolades, along with his longevity as a successful superintendent, demonstrate the impact Dr. Lenker has throughout the northeast as well as the state and are a testament to his commitment to education and student success both within Pitt County as well as across North Carolina,” NERESA Executive Director Chris Mansfield said. “He is well known throughout Pitt County as a good listener and communicator.”
Prior to his tenure with Pitt County Schools, Lenker served as superintendent in Sampson and Jones counties, where he was honored as North Carolina Association of School Administrators Southeast Superintendent of the Year in 2012. He received northeast regional Superintendent of the Year honors again in 2017 and 2018.
Lenker’s most recent honor follows a year of regional accolades for Pitt County Schools. In 2021, J.H. Rose High School teacher Clinton Todd was named Northeast Regional Teacher of the Year, and South Greenville Elementary School Principal Alison Covington was named Northeast Regional Principal of the year.