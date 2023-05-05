A bus driver honored in February for more than 40 years of service to Pitt County Schools says she has been wrongly suspended.
Rosa Lee Adams, 59, who has been driving a school bus since she was a 16-year-old student at North Pitt High School, told the Board of Education on Monday that she had been suspended earlier that day.
“I have been here some 40 plus years,” Adams said during the public comment portion of the school board meeting. “The same someone that you gave a certificate to for years of service and are now trying to fire. I’m not understanding this.”
Adams, one of four school system transportation workers honored in earlier this year in conjunction with the American School Bus Council’s Love the Bus Month, told the board that she was informed that her bus security camera showed her in violation of some policies for drivers. She said she was not texting or sleeping on the job, although she said she had her head down when the bus was in park and she ate a snack along her route.
“I saw nothing wrong with eating a cracker,” said Adams, a driver for exceptional children for more than 25 years. “I had been on that bus since five o’clock that morning and this was two o’clock in the afternoon. Sometimes I don’t get a break. I have to run straight through. I may get an hour, and in that hour I need to find somewhere to use the bathroom because you can’t go in schools that time of day.”
A school system spokesman confirmed that Adams had been suspended with pay pending the outcome of the investigation. The school district did not discuss specifics of the case because it involves a personnel matter.
Don Cavellini, co-chair of the Pitt County Coalition Against Racism, also addressed the board on the driver’s behalf. He and Adams previously shared their concerns with the board in October 2022, saying that drivers and other transportation employees were facing bullying and threats in the workplace.
“We’ve experienced at least two Pitt County Schools workers denied their pay pending the results of all-too-long investigations,” Cavellini said, adding the group is still waiting for one driver to be reinstated. “Not much has changed.”
He said it was no wonder that the school district was struggling to recruit drivers. Cavellini said it seemed ironic that the suspension of the school district’s longest-serving bus driver came on International Workers Day.
“People are celebrating all over the world the great contributions that workers make to make this world a better place,” he said, “and here I am advocating for a bus driver that was unjustly suspended.”
Adams said she filed a grievance with the school district a year ago that is still unresolved. She questioned whether other drivers have been suspended for similar violations.
“You’ve got about 50 buses out there, probably more. Is my camera the only one that shows this?” she said. “I did nothing wrong. If eating a cracker is wrong, then there’s a whole lot of us you need to have in your office, not just me. You need to look at all the videos, not just mine. I feel like I have been picked out to be picked on, and I don’t understand it.”
The school district hired a new director of transportation, Richard Hutchinson, in October 2022. But Adams said more help is needed to address problems in the department.
“Mr. Hutchinson can’t do it by himself,” she said. “He just got there. He’s learning, but he cannot fix in a couple of months what somebody has done in a whole year. If we don’t get some help there’s going to be a lot more bus drivers that’s going to be gone.”
According to board policy representatives do not respond to public comment.
Pitt County Schools currently employs more than 200 drivers. Many of the district’s drivers are dual employees who also serve as teacher assistants, custodians or school nutrition staff members.
This week, PCS had 12 bus driver positions and two bus mechanic positions posted on its website.