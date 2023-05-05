Rosa Lee Adams

Pitt County Schools bus driver Rose Lee Adams addresses the Board of Education on Monday.

 From video

A bus driver honored in February for more than 40 years of service to Pitt County Schools says she has been wrongly suspended.

Rosa Lee Adams, 59, who has been driving a school bus since she was a 16-year-old student at North Pitt High School, told the Board of Education on Monday that she had been suspended earlier that day.


