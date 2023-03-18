Nakia Hill
AGE: 26
SCHOOL: A.G. Cox Middle School (former)
I TEACH: seventh-grade language arts
HOMETOWN: Greensboro
EDUCATION: bachelor of science in middle grades education with a concentration in language arts and social studies, East Carolina University
YEARS TEACHING: four
MY CLASSROOM MOTTO IS: “One Day or Day One!” I try to encourage all my students to put their best foot forward starting today!
Hillary Ridenour
AGE: 31
SCHOOL: Ayden Middle School
I TEACH: extended content standards
HOMETOWN: Greenville
EDUCATION: bachelor of science degree in adapted special education from East Carolina University
YEARS TEACHING: nine
MY CLASSROOM MOTTO IS: Everyone can learn. It may not be at the same pace, but any amount of growth is success.
MaryAnn Knapp
SCHOOL: C.M. Eppes Middle
I TEACH: special education, reading
HOMETOWN: Utica, New York
EDUCATION: bachelor’s degree in elementary education, Towson University; master’s in special education, Loyola University; administrator certification, Goucher College
YEARS TEACHING: 32
IF I COULD NOT BE A TEACHER: I would be professional photographer or wellness coach.
Jenifer Hutson
AGE: 35
SCHOOL: E.B. Aycock Middle School
I TEACH: band and music appreciation
HOMETOWN: born in Akron, Ohio; grew up in Swansboro
EDUCATION: bachelor of arts in music education, K-12, Elizabeth City State University; master of music education, Kent State University
YEARS TEACHING: 14
WHAT INSPIRED ME TO BECOME A TEACHER: My high school band director, Mr. Smith, was my inspiration to become a band director.
Sylvia Pittman
AGE: 42
SCHOOL: Farmville Middle School
I TEACH: AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination)
HOMETOWN: Orlando, Florida
EDUCATION: bachelor of arts in psychology and master of arts in teaching , East Carolina University
YEARS TEACHING: 12
WHAT INSPIRED ME TO BECOME A TEACHER: I wanted to become a teacher so that I could help students find their confidence and passion in life. As a middle school teacher I know it’s such a pivotal point in life and I know how important it is to have positive people in their lives.
Wisonia Hopkins
AGE: 46
SCHOOL: Hope Middle School
I TEACH: eighth-grade English language arts
HOMETOWN: Washington, North Carolina
EDUCATION: bachelor of science degree in middle grades education, East Carolina University, master of school administration
YEARS TEACHING: 24
STUDENTS REMEMBER ME AS the teacher who was firm but fair. They would remember me as the teacher who enjoyed poetry and would often recite her favorite poems when teaching poetry. She would even make her students learn and recite the “Excuses” poem when they would attempt to make excuses about various things. It was something that they began to internalize and remember for years to come.
John Paul Alvarez
AGE: 29
SCHOOL: Wellcome Middle School
I TEACH: sixth-grade mathematics
HOMETOWN: Manila, Philippines
EDUCATION: bachelor of secondary education in mathematics, Philippine Normal University
YEARS TEACHING: nine
WHAT INSPIRED ME TO BECOME A TEACHER: As a person who grew up in an environment where lack of resources and poverty are prominent, I have always believed that having access to quality education is a solution to change one’s life for the better. Thus, I was inspired to become a teacher. I want to become the person who will have the capacity to make a positive impact in one’s life. Being a teacher gives me the opportunity to create a brighter tomorrow by teaching minds, touching hearts and transforming lives of the students who are entrusted under my care.