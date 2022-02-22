The county’s public schools plan to be open for 25 days this summer to help students who have fallen behind.
The Summer Bridge Academy will invite students to Pitt County Schools’ campuses in June, July and August to help them catch up in reading and math, earn passing grades in high school, develop career skills or prepare for middle and high school, officials said Monday.
Director of Elementary Education Lisa Tate told the Board of Education at its Monday workshop meeting that the district expects a large number of students to attend summer school for the second consecutive summer.
Steve Lassiter, assistant superintendent of educational programs and services, told the board earlier this month that it could take years for students to make up for learning lost due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“In terms of helping our students reset and recover, it is going to take quite some time,” he said. “But we are committed.”
About 3,800 of Pitt County Schools’ 23,000 students attended summer school in 2021, when the state required public schools to provide 30 days or 150 hours of instruction. For several years prior to the state mandate, Pitt County Schools’ summer programming had involved credit recovery efforts at the high school level and Read to Achieve for third-graders.
Michael Maher, head of North Carolina’s Office of Learning Recovery, told the state Board of Education last month that six weeks of summer school was too long.
Like last year, summer school attendance is voluntary, and elementary and middle school programs will include STEM activities in addition to remediation. Students eligible to attend are kindergarten through eighth-grade students who are performing below grade level or those with failing grades in reading or math as well as high school students who have failed courses. But this year’s sessions are scheduled to meet for fewer days.
Students in kindergarten through eighth grade will attend from 7:45 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays from July 11-28 for a total of 12 days of instruction. High school students will attend from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. June 21-30 for a total of eight days of instruction.
Director of Secondary Education Monica Jacobson said the extended school year program for high school students needed to be held in June so that seniors who receive diplomas through the program will be counted as part of their graduation cohort.
New this year are summer sessions focusing on career and technical education and days designed to help students make a successful transition to middle school and high school. The Summer Career Accelerator, for grades six-12, will be held from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. June 21-30 for a total of eight days of instruction.
Career and Technical Education Director Beth Ann Trueblood said the program, provided through Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) funds, will continue for two years. It will include STEM and career readiness camps for grades six to eight, along with a “boot camp” where high school students can earn professional credentials. Both middle school and high school students attending the program will participate in soft-skills training and job shadowing.
A Transition to Middle and High School program is scheduled from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 8-12.
“We are looking to provide students that are rising and ninth-graders and also rising sixth-graders an opportunity to get a preview and exposure to what high school and middle school looks like,” Jacobson said. “Especially for the rising sixth-grade program, we’re looking to include some of the activities that we typically would see at the high school with Link Crew (a transition program designed to welcome freshmen and make them feel comfortable) where they’re collaborating with some of the upper-classmen.”
Jacobson told the board that the Summer Bridge Academy is one of several district initiatives designed to help with students’ learning recovery. Other efforts include additional remediation funding, after-school tutoring programs, an expanded Science of Reading initiative, the addition of reading specialists at the middle school and high school level and the purchase of tutor.com services to support students in grades three-12.
Information on pay rates for teachers and principals and which campuses will serve as summer school host sites was not available Monday.