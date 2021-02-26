In a week in which Pitt County Schools employees began receiving their first COVID-19 vaccinations, the district reported 28 new on-campus cases of the virus. New cases from Feb. 19-25 were twice the number as during the previous reporting period.
A total of 98 active cases of COVID-19 were reported among staff and students both on and off of campus, with 972 quarantines for the combined groups. These numbers were based on real-time data as of 6 p.m. Friday. This compares with 71 active cases and 903 quarantines last week.
From Feb. 19-25, 10 staff members and 18 students on campus tested positive for the virus. There were 237 staff or student-related quarantines (48 staff, 189 students), the district reported on its weekly COVID-19 update.
The weekly report indicates that 15 schools experienced on-campus cases, compared to 11 schools last week. Of those schools, eight reported a single case.
South Central High School reported a half dozen cases of the virus on campus. South Greenville Elementary School, which is now closed to in-person learners due to COVID-19, reported three cases and 46 quarantines.
When staff and students on and off of campus are taken into account, nine schools reported no active cases, and 10 others reported one active case. South Central High School reported 19 active cases, and South Greenville reported nine.
Of 38 schools in the district, only the Early College High School at Pitt Community College reported no active cases or quarantines when considering both on and off-campus students. Friday’s real-time data showed nine schools reporting 30 or more quarantines.
Real-time data depends on self-reporting from virtual students and staff.
The weekly dashboard can be viewed at www.pitt.k12.nc.us/Page/6430. Real-time data can be viewed at http://bit.ly/PCSCovidCurrent.