Pitt County Schools has imposed more suspensions so far this school year than in all of the 2018-19 year, the district reported Monday.
Karen Harrington, director of student services, told the Board of Education that, as of Friday, 6,235 out-of-school suspensions had been administered compared with 6,190 three years ago. There are seven weeks remaining in the current school year.
“We kind of predicted that,” Harrington told the board at its monthly work session meeting. “I think we are seeing that (increase) across the board.”
District 6 representative Worth Forbes requested the report in March after a woman told the board that her granddaughter was assaulted at Farmville Middle School and asked officials to crack down on fighting to make schools safer.
Forbes said on Monday that he was not surprised at what the report revealed.
“I hate that those out-of-school suspension numbers are higher,” he said. “But with the amount of concern that I’ve heard about discipline, based on what I’ve heard, they’re right where they should be.”
According to the report, as of April 11, 129 suspensions had been enforced this school year for assault. No comparable figure was provided for the 2018-19 school year, when simple assault was not among the top 10 reasons for out-of-school suspension. Some 826 suspensions were given for fighting during this school year, compared with 616 in the 2018-19 school year. There have been 157 suspensions this school year for communicating threats, compared with 171 in 2018-19.
Total discipline referrals were at 23,440 so far this school year, compared with 32,351 by the end of 2018-19, with in-school suspension numbers at 6,835 this year, compared with 8,884 three years ago.
The reason for comparing the 2021-22 school year with three years ago is due to the fact that during the 2019-20 school year, students were not on campus after March because of COVID-19. For the 2020-21 school year, when thousands of students learned virtually rather than attending classes on campus, office referrals, in-school suspensions and out-of-school suspensions were roughly one-tenth of what they are in a typical school year.
Harrington said the district, which generally sees the highest number of discipline referrals in high school, is seeing an increasing number of suspensions at the middle school level.
“Again. I think that is due to more kids being back in school,” she said. “Last year, for most of the year, we had reduced numbers of students in the classroom, and now we’re back to 25 to 30 per classroom. They didn’t get two years of school, so they may be acting more like elementary students.”
Top reasons for discipline referrals also have changed somewhat. In the 2018-19 school year, the leading cause for out-of-school suspension was was insubordination, followed by aggressive behavior, fighting and classroom disruption. This school year, disrespect/insubordination continued to top the list, with fighting emerging as the second leading cause of suspension, followed by aggressive behavior, possession of nicotine and school/class attendance.
“I was surprised at the nicotine being the high one,” Harrington said. “It’s no longer cigarettes; it’s the vapes.” She said many students seem to be misinformed about potential harmful effects of vaping and added that the district is exploring how it can help direct them to local cessation programs.
Harrington reminded the board that school suspension is associated with lower academic achievement, higher dropout rates, higher levels of disruptive or antisocial behavior and a less healthy school environment. But she said there is no district policy aimed at preventing legitimate suspensions.
“After these past two years, we certainly want to have children in the building” she said. “But we have shared with principals this year that we also have to get buildings back into control. We need to have that expectation for our students. As long as they are within the code they (principals) are never told you should not suspend a student. They have a right to follow the code of conduct and do what they need to do.”
Forbes agreed.
“I understand what research says, but I also understand that if you can’t teach (due to discipline problems) our scores will never increase and our kids will not get what they need,” he said. “Our parents need to feel like they’re sending their kids to a safe place.”