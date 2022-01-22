More than 500 cases of COVID-19 were reported on campus for Pitt County Schools this week, nearly twice the number as the previous record, set last week.
From Jan. 14-20, 413 cases were reported among students and 95 among staff on campus, according to a weekly summary released Friday. That compares with 269 on-campus cases during the previous reporting period. Due to the Jan. 17 Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, the most recent reporting period also represents four school days instead of five.
A surge in the omicron variant is causing similar record-breaking numbers of new COVID-19 cases across the nation and in other parts of the world. The variant is known to spread easily but has been shown to cause less severe disease than the delta variant, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Friday’s report reflects a positivity rate of 1.89 percent among the school district’s 23,235 students and 3,600 staff members. Wintergreen Intermediate, Elmhurst and Ridgewood elementary schools reported new clusters, defined as five inter-related cases. Thirty-four of the district’s 38 schools reported on-campus cases, with a dozen of those reporting 20 or more.
As of 2:30 p.m. Friday, a live, real-time dashboard that tracks cases on and off campus indicated 727 active cases of COVID, up from 676 this time last week. The reported number of quarantines had decreased from 2,321 on Jan. 14 to 1,785 Friday.
The dashboard indicates 72 cases were reported among students and staff at at E.B. Aycock Middle School, with 45 at Hope Middle School.
East Carolina University on Friday reported nearly 943 cases of COVID-19 in the past seven days, 103 among employees and 840 among students. These figures represent a decline from the previous seven days.
Pitt County Schools began making optional COVID testing available at all school sites Jan. 5 when students returned from break to begin the spring semester. Offered by MAKO Medical Testing, the tests require parental permission.