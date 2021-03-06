Pitt County Schools on Friday reported 21 new on-campus cases of COVID-19 from Feb. 26-March 4, seven fewer cases than during the previous reporting period.
A total of 71 active cases of COVID-19 were reported among staff and students both on and off campus, with 747 quarantines for the combined groups. These numbers were based on real-time data as of 6 p.m. Friday. This compares with 98 active cases and 972 quarantines last week.
From Feb. 26-March 4, nine staff members and a dozen students on campus tested positive for the virus. There were 169 staff or student-related quarantines (21 staff, 148 students), the district reported in its weekly COVID-19 update. This compares with 237 quarantines for the on-campus population during the last reporting period.
The weekly report indicates that 13 schools experienced on-campus cases, compared to 15 schools last week. Of those schools, eight reported a single case.
Hope Middle School reported four cases, three of which were said to have occurred during the previous reporting period. D.H. Conley High School had 45 students and seven staff members quarantined.
When staff and students on and off of campus are taken into account, 10 schools reported no active cases, and 13 others reported one active case. South Greenville Elementary School, which was closed to in-person learners during the reported period, had seven cases, while South Central had six.
Of 38 schools in the district, only the Early College High School at Pitt Community College reported no active cases or quarantines when considering both on and off-campus students. Friday’s real-time data showed seven schools reporting 30 or more quarantines.
Real-time data depends on self-reporting from virtual students and staff.
The weekly dashboard can be viewed at www.pitt.k12.nc.us/Page/6430. Real-time data can be viewed at http://bit.ly/PCSCovidCurrent.