Pitt County Schools reported its largest weekly number yet of COVID-19 cases this week at the same time countywide figures showed large jumps in daily new cases.
The school system reported on Friday that 16 students and staff members tested positive for the virus between Oct. 2-8, representing the largest number of cases in a week since the school year began.
Twelve new cases of the virus were reported between Sept. 25 and Oct. 1, a period that also saw the first instance of possible in-school transmission. Cases reported over the last two weeks exceed the total number of cases reported in the first four weeks of school.
Late last month, more than half a dozen of the county’s public schools began offering students more days of face-to-face instruction while maintaining the distancing required by the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The state has since eliminated the distancing requirement for elementary students. Additional students in kindergarten through fifth grade, who are currently alternating weeks of on-campus learning, are scheduled to attend face-to-face classes each week, beginning Oct. 20.
The system withheld details about which schools reported new COVID-19 cases and whether students or staff members tested positive for the virus. There have been 64 school-affected cases reported since classes resumed in August.
About 11,777 of the district’s 23,127 students attend classes on campus.
Data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services show that Pitt County on Wednesday recorded 107 new virus cases, the seventh-highest one day total since the pandemic began in March. The spike is the first time new cases in the county hit 100 or higher since Sept. 3.
Forty-one new cases were reported on Tuesday, 63 on Thursday and 46 on Friday. The total number of cases since March now totals 5,389. County officials estimate 4,599 people have recovered and 757 cases are active. The countywide death toll remained at 33 on Friday.
Outbreaks, deaths
The latest state report on outbreaks of two or more cases at congregate living facilities listed nine Pitt County sites and indicated that one Greenville nursing home had lost a staff member to the virus.
The staff member at MacGregor Downs Health and Rehabilitation, 2910 MacGregor Downs Road, is among three workers to contract the virus, according to the report updated on Friday. Two residents there also tested positive.
The report does not provide dates or further details. Facilities are removed from the report if testing shows no further spread after 28 days.
The death at MacGregor Downs is the first reported staff death. Deaths of residents have been associated with at least four facilities, including six deaths at East Carolina Rehab and Wellness in Greenville, which no longer is listed as an active outbreak site.
Sites currently listed on the report and the number of cases at each follow:
- Care One Assisted Living of Greenville: six staff and 18 residents; three resident deaths
- Cypress Glen Retirement Community: 18 staff and 13 residents; three resident deaths
- Oakhaven Assisted Living: four staff and 36 residents; three resident deaths
- Pitt County Detention Center: eight staff and 27 inmates
- PruittHealth Farmville: 28 staff and 41 residents
- Tar River RHA Services: two staff members
- Universal Health Greenville: 11 staff and six residents
- Winterville Manor; four staff and 19 residents