...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Light snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2
inches, with the highest accumulations for areas adjacent to
Albemarle Sound. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph on the northern
Outer Banks.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 2 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for North Carolina can be found online
at DriveNC.gov.
&&
Pitt County Schools reported a sharp decline in the number of COVID-19 cases reported on campus this week after two weeks of record numbers.
One hundred twenty-four cases were reported among students and 24 among staff on campus from Jan. 21-27, according to a weekly summary released Friday. That compares with 508 on-campus cases reported from Jan. 14-20 and 269 the preceding week. Because inclement weather kept students and staff off campus Jan. 21 and Jan. 24, the most recent reporting period represents three days of attendance instead of five.
The latest report comes at a time when the omicron variant is starting to decline across parts of the nation. Local case numbers have remained high, with a 14-day average of 518 new cases a day as of Friday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Service reported. A new single-day high of 1,009 cases came on Jan. 18.
The variant is known to spread easily but has been shown to cause less severe disease than the delta variant, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Pitt County Schools began making optional COVID testing available at all school sites Jan. 5 when students returned from break to begin the spring semester. The district reported this week that from Jan. 5-20, 487 student tests and 218 tests for faculty and staff were administered. Of the tests, 213 were positive for COVID, and 14 were inconclusive. Offered by MAKO Medical Testing, the tests require parental permission.
Friday’s weekly district summary reflects a positivity rate of .55% among the school district’s 23,235 students and 3,600 staff members. Hope Middle School and Wintergreen Intermediate reported new clusters, defined as five inter-related cases. Twenty-three of the district’s 38 schools reported on-campus cases, with five, Hope Middle, Ridgewood, W.H. Robinson, and Wintergreen Intermediate and Primary schools reporting 10 or more.
As of 4 p.m. Friday, a live, real-time dashboard that tracks cases on and off campus indicated 305 active cases of COVID, down from 727 this time last week. The reported number of quarantines had decreased from 1,785 on Jan. 21 to 855 on Friday.
The dashboard indicates the largest number of cases were reported among students and staff at Elmhurst Elementary School with 22 cases and Wintergreen Intermediate with 20.
East Carolina University on Friday reported 594 cases of COVID-19 in the past seven days, down from nearly 943 during the previous seven days.