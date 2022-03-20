Pitt County Schools will name a new Teacher of the Year next week from four finalists who include veteran educators as well as those who began their careers just a few years ago.
The Teacher of the Year, to be named Wednesday, is selected based on a video portfolio, classroom observation and an interview.
Today’s edition introduces the “final four” and also includes brief biographical sketches of all of the school district’s Teacher of the Year nominees.
Meghann Boyd
AGE: 44
SCHOOL: Creekside Elementary School
I TEACH: kindergarten
HOMETOWN: Berlin, New Jersey
EDUCATION: bachelor of science degree in elementary education, East Carolina University; National Board Certification
YEARS TEACHING: 21
STUDENTS REMEMBER ME AS THE TEACHER WHO: My hope is that my students remember me as the teacher who loved them each and every day; the teacher who worked hard to meet their needs and help them “grow their brains;” the teacher who encouraged them to do their best and helped them when they needed help; the teacher who made them laugh while learning; the teacher who taught them how to put others first and help a friend in need; and the teacher who took them on “Fun Friday Field Trips” each week.
Kate Lee
AGE: 37
SCHOOL: Eastern Elementary
I TEACH: second grade
HOMETOWN: Watertown, New York
EDUCATION: bachelor of arts degree in English, SUNY Albany, New York; lateral entry teaching licensure, East Carolina University
YEARS TEACHING: six
IF I COULDN’T BE A TEACHER: I’d be a morning talk show host with Hoda and Jenna on the fourth hour of the “Today Show.” I don’t think my day would change too much. I’d spend the morning mic’ed up, gulping down coffee, and trying to time bathroom breaks around being “on set.” I’d create a special segment for my favorite pastime: interviewing hysterically charming second-graders and chatting up insanely motivating teachers, too. I suppose there would be some differences: I could dip into a glass of wine and celebrity gossip for a bit before hosting the week’s book club, all at a pretty hefty salary. All in all, I think I’d rather be a teacher, though. Nothing beats the high five you get when someone learns a new reading skill.
Karen Eberenz
AGE: 55
SCHOOL: Hope Middle School
I TEACH: academically and intellectually gifted students in grades six through eight
HOMETOWN: Greensboro
EDUCATION: bachelor of science in home economics, and master of education in elementary education with concentrations in English language arts and science, the University of North Carolina at Greensboro; National Board Certification
YEARS TEACHING: 32
MY CLASSROOM MOTTO IS: Always choose to challenge yourself; you deserve to learn something new every day!
Matt Daniel
AGE: 26
SCHOOL: Sam D. Bundy Elementary School
I TEACH: fifth grade
HOMETOWN: Greenville
EDUCATION: bachelor of science in elementary education, East Carolina University
YEARS TEACHING: five
WHAT INSPIRED ME TO BECOME A TEACHER: In high school, I worked for the after-school and summer camp program at the martial arts school I attended. Part of my responsibilities included helping kids with their homework. My freshman year of college, I remember one student I was helping was in tears because he was struggling with his math homework. I didn’t know how to help him at the time, so I Googled different ways to multiply multi-digit whole numbers that evening. The next day he came in, I showed him some examples, he did a few by himself and there were no tears. It was the light bulb moment we teachers live for! The next day, I changed my major to elementary education.