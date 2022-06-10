Pitt County Schools will complete its Class of 2022 graduation ceremonies this weekend at Minges Coliseum on the campus of East Carolina University.
In all, 1,431 students will receive their diploma during the course of 10 different commencement exercises which began on June 4.
“We offer our congratulations to this particular class in an extraordinary manner, one which mirrors their remarkable journey through unprecedented times and challenges,” Superintendent Ethan Lenker said.
The school system’s six traditional high schools — D.H. Conley, J.H. Rose, South Central, Farmville Central, Ayden-Grifton and North Pitt — will celebrate their graduates today and Saturday.
Conley will conduct the first ceremony today at 2:30 p.m. and Rose will follow at 6:30 p.m. South Central starts Saturday’s celebrations off at 8 a.m. followed by Farmville Central at 12:30 p.m., Ayden-Grifton at 3:30 p.m. and North Pitt at 6:30 p.m.
Students from Innovation and Pitt County early college high schools, Pitt Academy and Project Search already turned their collective tassels in earlier events.
“Their resolve and resiliency through the struggles of a global pandemic provided them the ability to adapt, evolve and understand,” Lenker said. “Whether lessons were taught in a classroom, in a virtual setting or in our community, their experience has prepared them for life.”