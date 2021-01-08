It didn’t take long for residents 75 and older to reserve all available slots for the first round of COVID-19 vaccines from the Pitt County Health Department.
The agency announced Thursday morning it would begin taking appointments for seniors in the general population to get the vaccine at a clinic on Monday. A few hours later, all the medicine was spoken for.
“I just left the hotline room just before this call and we are probably full, all those 224 doses have probably now been reserved, we just had a few slots left,” Deputy Director Amy Hattem told a joint meeting of county commissioners and members of the public health board during an online meeting.
The clinic will from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eight people will be vaccinated every 15 minutes, Hattem said. A second clinic for health care workers will coincide with the effort. More clinics will be scheduled as soon as more vaccine is available.
Officials said during Thursday’s meeting that the health department currently is the only vaccination source for people in Phase 1B, Group 1 — people 75 or older regardless of their health status or living situation. Vidant Health also is planning to offer the vaccine but has not finalized details.
Meanwhile, vaccination continues for people in Phase 1A — frontline health care workers and long-term care staff and residents — further stretching the limited supply for delivery on the state timeline.
“So I can very quickly be underwater in terms of vaccine supply going into our clinics next week depending on what our allocation is,” Public Health Director John Silvernail said during the meeting. “So we will likely dip into that long-term care supply in the short term until we’re resupplied so we can do the 1A clinic and the 1B clinic for 75 and older,” Silvernail said.
New doses arrive week, officials said, but demand outstrips supply.
While vaccinations for Phase 1B, Group 1 will start here on Monday, it stated in other parts of the state as early as Wednesday. People in Phase 1B, Group 2, which includes health care workers and frontline essential workers over the age of 50, are scheduled to begin receiving the vaccine Jan. 20.
Phase 1B, Group 3, which includes health care workers and frontline essential workers of any age, can begin receiving the vaccination Feb. 8. All previous groups can continue getting vaccinated through each vaccination group.
While supplies are limited, there is plenty of staff to administer the shots, officials said.
Faculty and some high-level students from the East Carolina University College of Nursing will join in the effort, Silvernail said. Retired nurses and three from ECU Student Health Services will assist with Monday’s clinics.
Silvernail has been working with the ECU Health Science Division to develop mobile teams to support clinics and help vaccinate 290 residents and staff at the county’s 40 small to medium-sized long term care facilities. Larger facilities are part of a federal program and will receive the vaccine through Walgreens or CVS, Silvernail said.
The Health Department eventually will be able to redistribute the vaccine to other certified distributors. Other care providers in the community can sign up on Monday to become certified distributors. They will receive their vaccine from either the Health Department or Vidant when more is available.
“We can adopt other entities and use them to provide vaccines on our behalf, with a relatively simple agreement,” Silvernail said. “As long as we are not transferring them to a third party, they can be considered our surrogates and administer vaccine on our behalf and we will be doing that as we go forward.”
The prioritization of vaccine candidates has been established by N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. As part of the provider agreement with DHHS, the health department must adhere to the prioritization schedule and the movement through the levels is at the discretion of DHHS, Silvernail said.
The health department received its first doses of the vaccine on Dec. 23 and 18 staff members along with two dignitaries were vaccinated. The department has received 1,400 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine so far.
Vaccine clinics for Group 1A medical staff including EMS staff began on Dec. 30, Silvernail said. The clinics saw 80 individuals per day.
In the future, Silvernail said capacity could be pushed to 100, provided vaccine supply is available to support that.
Commissioners Alex Albright and Ann Floyd Huggins suggested creating a waiting list for those who want the vaccine. Board of Health Member-At-Large Tina Dixon echoed support for pre-booking.
“I think in the long run it will reduce the amount of calls that you’re getting that are new calls when you can have a more proactive approach to getting people in for the vaccine,” Dixon said.
Silvernail said he would regroup with his team and look at the possibility of pre-booking those eligible for the vaccine.
“As we work our way down that list it could easily be a list of an excess of 9,000 people, but we can look at a strategy that could get folks on a list, again it would sort of be a first-come, first-served. I don’t know how else to do it,” Silvernail said.