After 57 years in law enforcement, Pitt County’s senior deputy sheriff has worked his final shift.
Friends and colleagues gathered at the Pitt County Courthouse on Friday to honor Deputy K.R. Evans, who at 81 was had served as a reserve officer until he broke his hip in May.
He first landed at the Greenville Police Department in 1965 as a reserve. He eventually became a patrol deputy, then a corporal by 1967. Evans also worked as a jailer and he recalled how different it is today.
“The jail has grown from a little bitty building to what we have today. It used to be in the basement when I first came to work here and it could only hold 86 people. It wasn’t what we have across the street today,” he said.
Located a few miles away from the courthouse north of the Tar River, the Pitt County Detention Center can hold more than 500 people.
“Mentally, I’m the same, but physically I can’t do it,” Evans said.
Rose Evans, his wife, explained that he decided to retire while recovering from the hip injury.
“At first he was still thinking he was going to come back, but I think he finally realized that the time was coming,” she said.
The sheriff’s office, which pointed out that that Sheriff Paula Dance was a year old when Evans started in law enforcement, hosted Friday’s reception.
Evans was joined by his wife and daughter at the ceremony where he was thanked for his dedication to the public and presented with a shadow box containing a sheriff’s badge and shoulder patch.
Evans graduated from Chicod High School in 1958. He went on to join the U.S. Air Force serving as a weapon specialist for four years. After his military service, he worked in a variety of industries. He was employed at a garage as an auto body repairman before joining WNCT as a broadcast engineer.
Evans was captain of the Greenville Police Department’s support division when he retired from full-time law enforcement in 1995.
He then went on to work for the Forest Service as a repairman before joining the sheriff’s office reserves in 1995.
Evans said he plans on taking it easy for now, but with his many interests, that may not last for long.