Two J.H. Rose High School seniors have been selected for East Carolina University’s EC Scholars program, the univesity’s most prestigious and competitive merit-based undergraduate award.
Tierney Reardon of Greenville and Noah Sampson of Winterville were among 20 students from 12 counties across the state to receive the scholarship, valued at nearly $64,000.
The university this year received nearly 1,000 applications for the scholarship, the largest number since it was established in 1998.
Reardon, daughter of R. Martin and Lisa Reardon, plans to pursue a degree in political science. At Rose, she is co-editor-in-chief of the student newspaper and has been a leading member of the mock trial team for four years. In addition, she has been a member of Pitt County’s Health Sciences Academy, Future Business Leaders of America, Student Government Association, National Honor Society, National English Honor Society, Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society and the Quill and Scroll International Journalism Honor Society. A member of the Pitt County Youth for Justice and Change, she is a volunteer at Vidant Medical Center, Third Street Academy at St. Peter Catholic Church.
Sampson, son of Aaron and Diane Sampson, plans to major in biology. A competitor in soccer, track and spikeball, he also works to teach sportsmanship and athletics skills to students at Third Street Academy. His volunteer service also includes the Veteran’s Administration clinic, Vidant Health’s VolunTEEN program, St. Peter’s Youth Ministry and Pitt County Coalition on Substance Use Youth Team. Sampson hopes to attend medical school with aspirations to become a family doctor.
EC Scholars is a four-year merit scholarship that recognizes academic performance, leadership skills and commitment to community engagement. Recipients receive an Honors College scholarship and a stipend for study abroad. They also have opportunities for research and leadership internship placements.
For more information, visit ecscholars.ecu.edu.