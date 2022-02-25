Medical residents received a prescription for healthier food preparation on Thursday at two local high schools, as students and presenters taught them cooking skills and healthy recipes they can bring back to their homes and patients.
ECU’s Department of Family Medicine collaborated with Pitt County Schools to give the doctors in training some culinary skills at J.H. Rose and South Central high schools. Along with learning to steam, sauté and sear, residents were taught food safety and healthy recipes that organizers said do not skimp on flavor.
Dr. Carolyn Dunn, a William Neal Reynolds Distinguished Professor at N.C. State University and head of the university’s Department of Agricultural and Human Sciences, helped participants sharpen their knife skills and navigate recipes.
“My goal is to help them see how easy it is to prepare certain foods if you get ready and you have some basic skills,” Dunn said. “It is important for everyone but certainly important for someone who is about to go to the next sort of phase of their life. Whether they go off to college, the work world or some other kind of adventure after college, having some kind of basic cooking skills will serve them well to eat healthy and set them up for the rest of their lives.
“It does not have to be gourmet foods in the kitchen, just simple everyday foods that we can teach them basic skills to prepare," Dunn said.
Students, residents and professors navigated across multiple kitchens as they prepared dishes heavy on seafood, vegetables and fruits. Students said that it was a fun opportunity to teach doctors how to cook.
“Most of the food is pretty simple but there are some things that are more out there and adventurous,” said freshman Tishel Johnson, who wants to pursue a culinary career and has been cooking since she was 8 years old. “They are doing a really good job in there that I have seen. Medicine and cooking are actually similar in a lot of ways.
“They are giving us tips too, like with the hand washing station where we scrub all over our fingertips, up through the arms," Johnson said. "They talked about cutting down on cross-contamination. They are really skilled with their hands when cutting fruits and vegetables.”
Freshman Caleb Stahl said everyone should know how to cook.
“It is a good skill to have,” Stahl said. “I have been cooking since I was like 10 or 11. Nothing fancy, just things like eggs and pancakes and measuring ingredients. This (program) is a good way to start out.”
South Central culinary arts teacher Sharon Surle said she was impressed with her students. She said that learning in reverse is a great method for those who want to cook or pursue some other career in food.
“A lot of this is a culmination of the students learning through experience, learning through doing,” Surle said. “You get that authentic learning opportunity through doing. These are Culinary Arts 1 students. They have not had three years formal training, refined knife skills or a major in culinary. They have interest and I wanted to pique that to show them it is not just working in a restaurant, you can move into a medical field.”
Pooja Ghai, a resident at ECU, said she does not have a lot of cooking experience. She plans to use what she learned to make healthier food choices and also teach her patients how to eat healthier or work with dietary restrictions.
“We talk about this all the time to patients and now we are actually practicing it,” Ghai said. “It is more impactful that way, both for my health and for my patients.
“It is actually a big stress relief. Before I came here this morning I was pretty stressed at the hospital with sick patients," Ghai said. "Coming here was almost like a break and gave some clarity of mind.”
Teaching residents how to communicate to their patients is a cornerstone of what Surles wanted to accomplish through the partnership. For her, that is personal.
“My husband went to the hospital with COVID and after he was sent home was told that he was diabetic,” Surles said. “The physician told him to cut out the sugar and to get on a diabetic diet but did not explain what that meant. No carbohydrates, watch out for starches. Thankfully I knew what that meant.”
“I want these residents to know, when they release someone and tell them to follow the Mediterranean diet, or a diabetic diet, this is what it means and this is how you do it.”
The workshop’s recipes were in fact from the Mediterranean Diet, or Med Way, based on the traditional foods that people used to eat in countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea, including France, Spain, Greece and Italy. Although there are no strict rules or regulations for the diet, it typically encourages fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, seeds and heart-healthy fats.
Dunn, who contributes to the diet "Med instead of Meds," said that though people might associate Mediterranean cooking with notoriously carbohydrate-laden Italian food, that is only a glimpse into what is an ancient method of eating that works great for people in eastern North Carolina.
“Eating the Med way is really about eating in a way that has been researched extensively to see that it helps reduce the risk of many chronic illnesses,” Dunn said. “When I say Mediterranean pizzas, pastas and even olive oil might come to mind, but that is only part of it. The base of the diet are fruits and vegetables.”
“As a lifelong nutritionist, what really sets the diet apart for me is that we are not just telling people to just eat bowls of steamed broccoli. We are asking them to eat vegetables that are roasted in olive oil with lots of flavor and adding a flavor profile that works for their palate," Dunn said. "If you like lemon or curry or cumin those things can be added to make the vegetables delicious and craveable.”
The lesson also demonstrated how to make dishes affordable, with a breakdown in costs for ingredients out of a can or frozen. Dunn said that understanding the cost of cooking is important.
“Availability and affordability of food is where we really have to start,” Dunn said. “If they cannot afford the food or get the food that I am talking about there is no point to that conversation. We want to make sure that if we are telling someone, for example, to eat more seafood that they do not have to go to the most expensive seafood purveyor in the community to get fresh seafood. It can be canned or frozen.”
Kay Craven, ECU Physicians’ director of nutrition services, said she hopes that the project is the first step in giving residents a chance to learn how to cook in-house. That would require funding, but she said she is optimistic.
“We have a wonderful medical school that trains doctors to stay in eastern North Carolina,” Craven said. “There are a lot of communities that are operating kitchens to teach medical students and residents to cook so that they can share that with their patients. We would love to work with someone to fund that for our community because the western part of the state has that. The east does not.”