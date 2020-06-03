Pitt County surpassed 300 total coronavirus cases late last week and has continued to see multiple new cases daily, and the state total is nearing the 30,000 mark, according to data released Tuesday.
The new numbers come as Gov. Roy Cooper told organizers of the Republican National Convention they will need to prepare for a scaled-back event if they want to hold it in Charlotte and President Donald Trump said he was pulling the convention from Charlotte.
The Pitt County Health Department released data that showed the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases by testing date. The data showed 257 cases on May 22 in the county and 301 a week later on Friday. The number had risen to 308 by 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
The data also indicated that an average of at least six tests turned about to be positive each day between Monday, May 25, and Sunday, a seven-day period. The average could change as more testing results are reported.
A total of 10 tests administered last Wednesday were positive, eight were positive on Thursday, nine on Friday and eight on Saturday. The one-day high of 13 was recorded May 20.
The health department estimates that 208 of the 308 people infected with the virus so far have recovered. Two people have died. Vidant Health was reporting on Tuesday that 64 people were hospitalized with the virus at its facilities throughout eastern North Carolina.
Statistics that show the ratio of positive cases to negative ones on a county level are not available. Statewide, 8 percent of all tests were positive as of Tuesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
DHHS also reported Tuesday that the cumulative total statewide had grown to 29,889 cases with 921 deaths. The state saw jumps of 626 cases on Tuesday, 674 on Monday, 916 on Sunday and 1,885 on Saturday, the largest single-day increase so far.
Organizers of the Republican National Convention said they will begin visiting potential alternative sites after Cooper said in a letter to the top convention officials that “planning for a scaled-down convention with fewer people, social distancing and face coverings is a necessity.”
The letter came on the eve of a deadline from the GOP for assurances that Cooper would allow a full-scale event in August, the Associated Press reported.
Later, Cooper told reporters it’s unlikely that virus trends will allow a full-capacity nominating convention for President Donald Trump to proceed at Charlotte’s NBA arena.
“We think it is unlikely that we would be to the point at the end of August to be able to have a jam packed 19,000-person convention in the Spectrum arena,” Cooper said. “So the likelihood of it being in Charlotte depends upon the RNC’s willingness to discuss with us a scaled-down convention, which we would like to do.”
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, one of the recipients of Cooper’s letter, accused him of “dragging his feet” on giving them guidance for proceeding with convention plans. She released a statement saying that while the party would like to hold its event in Charlotte, “we have an obligation to our delegates and nominee to begin visiting the multiple cities and states” that have reached out to express interest in hosting.
Republican governors of Tennessee, Florida and Georgia have said they would be interested in hosting. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said that GOP officials are coming to scout Nashville on Thursday, calling the city “the best place in America to have a convention.
Wednesday was the GOP’s deadline for assurances from Cooper. Last week, Trump demanded Cooper that guarantee him a full-scale event or he would be forced to move the event elsewhere.
Earlier in the day, North Carolina GOP Chairman Michael Whatley acknowledged some changes would likely be needed, but maintained Republicans want a “full-scale” convention.
“Look, we’re not going to move forward with any activities that do not follow federal, state or local requirements and regulations. So, we need to know what those requirements are going to be,” he said.
Michael Bitzer, a political scientist at Catawba College, said that Cooper’s popularity in North Carolina may give him a stronger position than Trump to convince the public of his approach.
But Bitzer said it’s hard to imagine Cooper and Trump will strike a deal that fully satisfies both sides by Wednesday.
“The deadline is gonna push one side to do one thing, and the other side is just going to say, ‘no’ or ‘we can’t,’” he said.
A Charlotte convention could help Trump boost enthusiasm among North Carolina supporters, but he could also frustrate some voters if he pushes too hard during a delicate time for health and public safety, Bitzer said.
Whatley said the convention could generate $200 million for the regional economy, especially in the hospitality industry and in restaurants and bars.
Still, two Charlotte restaurant owners said they didn’t expect a huge hit if the RNC moves or is scaled back.
“I feel like it would be a small impact on our business,” Greg Zanitsch, who owns the Fig Tree near the city’s central business district.
When the Democratic National Convention was held in Charlotte in 2012, he said an increase in business from visitors was balanced by the fact that his regulars stayed away.
“So, it was pretty much just a normal weekend. We didn’t see a big increase in business because of the convention,” he said.
Patrick Whalen, owner of 5Choice in Charlotte, said the convention would be good for the city, but he added: “Whether the RNC was going to be here or not, we would have done fine.”
Whalen, whose restaurant’s windows were smashed during recent protests over George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody, said he thinks the RNC could also bring protesters, but that the city is equipped to deal with them.
“So my guess is that will probably happen again during the RNC, but hopefully with less violence,” he said.