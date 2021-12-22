The Pitt County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of 20 acres of property in Farmville to begin the process of building a shell industrial building.
The commissioners on Monday also approved a five-year option to purchase up to 150 additional acres if needed and authorized staff to pursue a federal grant to fund the building’s construction.
The property in both deals is located in Farmville Corporate Park, located along Field Street Extension. Coastal Carolina Beverage and D-R Burton Healthcare, a supplier of medical devices, are located in the park.
Both companies are located in previously built shell buildings, said Kelly Andrews, Pitt County Economic Development director.
The county will purchase the 20 acres of property, two parcels next to the D-R Burton building, for $200,000.
The shell building construction will be funded using proceeds from the sale of a shell building located in Indigreen Corporate Park north of Greenville earlier this year.
That building cost $2.4 million to build and was sold for $2 million, according to earlier news reports.
Andrews said construction costs for the new shell building will be higher, perhaps reaching $4 million, so staff needed permission to pursue a U.S. Department of Rural Economic Development loan and grant to provide additional construction funds.
Up to $1.5 million can be requested by a local utility, in this case the Pitt-Greene Electric Membership Cooperative. Ten percent of the loan would be at zero percent interest with a two-year deferral.
The commissioners also gave Andrews and her staff permission to hire MHA Works to design the shell building and manage construction for a fee of $154,000. MHA Works designed and oversaw construction of the Indigreen Corporate Park building in 2015.
Andrews recommended optioning the remaining 150 acres of the Farmville Park for $20,000 an acre for a five-year period.
“The reason we would like to option this property is to have this under public control for industrial development,” Andrews said. “It will allow us to go after state and federal infrastructure funds. We would need to own or control the property to do things such as extend utilities, extend the road. It would make the property more desirable for industrial prospects.”
Commissioner Mary Perkins-Williams asked how many industrial parks are located in Pitt County and the status of one proposed for Bethel.
Andrews said the Bethel options expired several years ago and only a couple of landowners agreed to renew the arrangement.
“That park, at this point, is not a park we can market,” Andrews said.
“I am very interested in moving Bethel forward as far as receiving some of the opportunities for resources and development in this county,” Perkins-Williams said. “If we keep moving around and jumping around it will kill the town off.”
She asked the board of commissioners to commit to equitable distribution of development resources.
There are six industrial/corporate parks in Pitt County, Andrews said, two are located in Ayden, three in Farmville, Greenville has Indigreen Corporate Park and Pitt County owns land at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Old Creek Road.