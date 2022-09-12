Staff is recommending the Pitt County Board of Commissioners amend an existing contract so design work can begin on a proposed recreation and community center for northern Pitt County.
The board is scheduled to review the recommendation and hold three public hearings involving zoning changes and economic development during its 6 p.m. meeting today in the Eugene James Auditorium, Pitt County Office Building, 1717 W. Fifth St.
Last month the commissioners gave staff the go-ahead to start design work on a recreation and community center that will be located near the Pitt County Agricultural Center on Government Circle, located north of the Tar River. The proposed center’s purpose is to give communities in northern Pitt County an indoor recreational space and rooms for community gatherings.
In February, the commissioners approved a $250,000 contract with Hite and Associates to design a gymnasium at Alice F. Keene District Park. The commissioners want the northern gym to have a similar design. Commissioners previously said along with recreation and community space, they want both buildings to be capable of serving as a shelter during hurricanes.
The commissioners want to add the northern gym’s building design, bidding and construction administration to the existing contract for the Keene gymnasium. The proposed contract will pay Hite 6 percent of the new project’s cost, to be limited to a maximum of $250,000.
In a memorandum to commissioners, staff said general fund dollars will be used to pay the design costs but the construction will be funded through American Rescue Plan dollars.
Public hearings
The three public hearings are for a rezoning request, changes to the text of the county zoning ordinance and approval of an economic development incentive.
The zoning request involves changing the zoning of 4.47 acres of property on the southern side of Clarks Neck Road, west of its intersection with Gresham Lane, from rural agricultural to general commercial to allow a self-storage warehouse.
The text amendment involves go-cart raceways.
Current county zoning rules state that go-cart raceways must be located a minimum of 500 feet from “any residentially or office and institutionally-zoned property.”
The proposed amendment will require a minimum setback of 200 feet from any residentially-zoned property, and a minimum setback of 500 feet from any lot upon which an existing residence is located.
The county planning board approved the proposal after adding language that only electric-powered go-carts be operated at such a location. The planning board unanimously approved the request.
The economic development incentive, for a project called Project Jackpot 2, would be an incentive in an amount of 89 percent the increased value of ad valorem taxes paid by a company for an eight-year period, according to a memorandum given the commissioners.
The incentive would be contingent upon investment of $33 million and the creation of a minimum 200 new jobs in Pitt County.
Other actions
Pitt County Solid Waste and Recycling Director John Demary will present five recommendations for combating litter and illegal dumping in the county.
MHA Works will present a design and cost estimates for building a shell building in Farmville Corporate Park.
County Manager Janis Gallagher will provide an update on the opioid settlement funding.