Pitt County Governmental Offices

The Pitt County Office Building on Fifth Street.

 Deborah Griffin

Staff is recommending the Pitt County Board of Commissioners amend an existing contract so design work can begin on a proposed recreation and community center for northern Pitt County.

The board is scheduled to review the recommendation and hold three public hearings involving zoning changes and economic development during its 6 p.m. meeting today in the Eugene James Auditorium, Pitt County Office Building, 1717 W. Fifth St.


