Pitt County Emergency Management is hosting its annual Holiday Safety Fair from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the Alice F. Keene District Park located at 4561 County Home Road in Greenville.
The event is free to attend and will feature activities and safety information for all ages. Over a dozen partner agencies and vendors are participating with activities including:
- Touch-A-Truck hands-on display
- Home heating and cooking safety information
- Food vendors
- Crafts and free art projects
- Petting Zoo
- Photo opportunity with Santa
Visitors are encouraged to bring donations of new, unwrapped toys for children and families of the Ronald McDonald House of Eastern NC. Donations are not required to attend.
For more information, visit www.PittCountyNC.gov/HolidaySafety.