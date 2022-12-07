Toys for Tots 1.jpg

Toys wait to be sorted out in a Greenville warehouse on Saturday morning.

 By Tyler Stocks The Daily Reflector

More families seeking assistance and a downturn in donations have the Pitt County Toys for Tots program struggling to fill stockings on Christmas Day.

The organization has 31,811 children in need of toys this year but only 7,000 items have been collected, said Pastor Rodney Coles, founder and CEO of Churches Outreach Network, who oversees Toys for Tots collections.


