Just over 700 Pitt County residents got a COVID-19 shot in the last eight days, barely nudging a tepid vaccination rate, state data show.
As of Tuesday, about 38 percent of Pitt residents were fully vaccinated, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. About 41 percent of residents have received at least a partial dose.
The local percentages are unchanged since last week. Statewide the figures are 52 percent and 55 percent, respectively.
In hopes of boosting numbers DHHS today will hold the first of four drawings for $1 million prizes $125,000 scholarships to people whose vaccine numbers are selected at random. The department also announced Tuesday it has expanded to Pitt and other counties a program that give $25 debit cards to offset the time and transportation costs of getting vaccinated.
As of Tuesday, 73,739 Pitt residents had received at least a partial vaccine, according to the DHHS dashboard. That’s up from 73,037 on June 14, a difference of 702, according to figures tracked by The Daily Reflector.
A total of 69,500 people were fully vaccinated as of Tuesday. Another 20,455 residents have been infected with COVID-19 and are presumed to have immunity.
The number of fully vaccinated plus those who were infected is about 47 percent of the county’s approximately 190,000 people.
As of Tuesday, the county’s rate of new cases was 60 per 100,000 over a 14-day period. That compares to 95 per 100,000 people on June 15. DHHS reported at least 20 counties had greater infection rates.
A total of 43 people tested positive in Pitt between June 16 and Tuesday, about six cases a day. That compares to 65 positive tests between June 9-15, about nine cases a day.
About 4.2 percent of tests in Pitt County were positive as of Monday, the most recent date for the data, down from 5.6 percent on June 14. That compares to 2.7 percent statewide.
Vidant Health reported 43 COVID patients were hospitalized as of Monday in its facilities, compared to 32 on June 14. Statewide hospitalizations fell to 463 on Monday, down from 510 on June 14.
The county’s death toll on Tuesday remained at 96. Statewide, 13,382 had died from the virus.
Today’s drawings are scheduled for 10 a.m. before a gathering at the N.C. Education Lottery offices in Raleigh. Officials will work to verify eligibility, DHHS reported, and contact the winners, which could take several days.
Random number generator drawings will take place every other week on Wednesdays through Aug. 4. New entries will close at midnight on the Sunday prior to the drawing.
North Carolinians 18 and older who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will be automatically entered to win a $1 million cash prize. Youth between the ages of 12 and 17 will be entered to win $125,000 towards post-secondary education.
The $25 Summer Card program will be available at participating vaccination sites in Pitt and other area counties including Beaufort, Bertie, Edgecombe, Greene, Lenoir and Wilson. Those interested in the program can visit YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov or call 888-675-4567 to find a participating location.
Learn more about the Summer Cash Drawings at SummerVaxCash.com.