AYDEN — Coronavirus trends in Pitt County were among North Carolina’s worst on Monday at a time when more people are taking advantage of looser gathering and mask restrictions.
Pitt on Monday was at 283 new cases per 100,000 people over a 14-day period, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Only five counties were higher, ranging from 309 in Franklin to 454 in Clay. Wake was at 142.
The county also had one of the three highest positive testing rates in the state and was one of only eight counties to move up a tier in the COVID-19 Alert System. The state also reported three more deaths in Pitt County since last week.
The news comes after Gov. Roy Cooper lifted gathering restrictions and masking orders that along with vaccinations have helped curb the spread of the virus. Masks are no longer required in most public places, although people who are not vaccinated are still encouraged to mask and businesses may still require masks.
The abrupt change from statewide mandates did lead to questions, said Heather Baker, owner of Marvel’s restaurant in Ayden, after Monday’s lunch rush. She received calls from concerned customers.
“There definitely was some confusion at first. We had a few customers ask if we were going to continue to wear them, or if we were going to lift our requirement for them,” Baker said.
Baker said she and her staff will continue to mask to help ensure customers feel comfortable. She will assume customers who don’t wear masks are fully vaccinated.
“Most of the time, if they do come in wearing them, as soon as they get to the table they take them off. Us wearing ours, I feel like eases some of the worry.”
Robert and Melanie Wright were visiting from Chapel Hill and having lunch at Marvel’s with their daughter, Brandi, who lives in Ayden. As far as masks go, the Wrights said it’s good to take precautions.
“For me it is really important,” said Melanie Wright, who is a nurse. “I know five people that got the vaccine, and all five are on ventilators right now.”
Much is still unknown about the virus, how it’s changing and how it affects people, she said.
“You have to be aware. I think the fact that they are encouraging people to take off their masks and they are opening places up is insane,” she said. “I think our numbers are going to go through the roof again.”
Her husband, Robert, agrees with her. “I’m all for masking and trying to keep everybody safe. I think it is too early.”
Another 1,105 Pitt County residents were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the past week, bringing the total who have received at least one dose to 68,393 as of Sunday, according to the DHHS online dashboard. That’s about 38 percent of the county’s population.
DHHS reports that 63,173 county residents are fully vaccinated, about 35 percent of the population. Statewide the number was 46.4 percent as of Sunday.
A total of 235 new cases were recorded by DHHS between May 11 and Monday, about 33.5 cases a day. That compares to 276 new cases between May 4-10, an average of about 39 new cases a day, and 245 new cases between April 27 and May 3, about 35 cases a day. There were 285 new cases between April 20-26, about 40 new cases a day.
Across the state, 688 new cases were reported on Monday. It was the third day of declines, down from 1,501 cases on Friday. Daily highs in January topped 11,000.
About 4.7 percent of tests statewide were positive on Saturday, the most recent date for the data. That compares to 5.7 percent on May 8. The numbers for Pitt County were at 7.9 percent, compared to 8 percent on May 8. Only Stokes County reported a higher rate, 9 percent. Davidson County also was at 7.9 percent.
New cases and testing rates were among factors that pushed the county from yellow to orange in the state’s COVID-19 Alert System — from significant to substantial spread. Pitt is one of 30 orange counties. No counties are at the red level indicating critical spread.
Vidant Health reported 58 COVID patients were hospitalized as of Sunday in its facilities, up from 56 on May 9. Statewide hospitalizations fell to 815 on Sunday, down from 951 on May 9 and 1,007 on May 1.
Three more deaths also were reported in the county on Monday, raising the total from 87 to 90. Further details were not released.
With the end of the spring semester, East Carolina University reported only three new cases among students and staff and two quarantines between May 11 and Monday.
Pitt County Schools on Friday reported 23 new cases and 178 quarantines among on-campus students and staff between May 71-13. That compares to 31 new cases and 160 quarantines between April 30 and May 6.
Real-time data among students and staff on and off campus on Monday showed 63 active cases and 480 quarantines. That compares to 65 active cases and 498 quarantines this time last week.
A weekly DHHS report on outbreaks at congregant living facilities on Monday showed that an outbreak Brookdale West Arlington was ongoing. MacGregor Downs Health and Rehabilitation, PruittHealth Farmville and Universal Health Care Greenville all had been removed from the list.