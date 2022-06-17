A group of Pitt County men who traveled to Florida to compete in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games have returned as silver medalists in the 5-on-5 men’s basketball competition.
The Pitt County Wildcats, as Team State of North Carolina, finished their nine-day run in Orlando with a 29-24 loss in the championship game to Team Maryland. Coaches and players said strong bonds and resilience against the nation’s top competition helped them win silver.
Madeline Safrit, director of communications for Special Olympics North Carolina, spent a lot of time with the Wildcats in Orlando. She said a preliminary loss to Pennsylvania was a defining moment for the team.
“One of the players walked off the court saying ‘We’re moving past that. We’re still champions,” Safrit said. “I kind of channeled that all week in every match that I watched, every game that I saw. To see those athletes who might not walk off a court having won a game have that attitude of ‘we’re still winners,’ that’s what Special Olympics is all about.
“I think no team embodies that quite like Pitt County.”
In the preliminaries, the team overcame North Dakota 46-39 and Colorado 48-29 before losing to Pennsylvania 40-20. The two wins put them in the semifinals in a rematch against North Dakota that they won 46-39. The medal game saw Team Maryland take gold 29-24.
Dearius Bynum averaged 30 points per game, according to Wildcats Coach Raymond Henderson, a Greensboro native who has been coaching the team for over five years. At a pep rally for the team on June 3 in Greenville, Bynum said he was excited to play at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, the site where LeBron James won a championship in 2020.
Henderson, a self proclaimed “health nut,” said that he got involved coaching the team as a way to help them stay active in a fun environment. He said he works out weekly with a few of his players. In the four months leading up to Orlando, the Wildcats practiced two hours a day twice a week. That included plenty of cardio drills, wind sprints, calisthenics and basketball. Game skills were essential, with the national refs not afraid to blow the whistle for lane violations or other fouls.
“A lot of volunteers came out to help support us, giving us some open scrimmages and things like that,” Henderson said. “They helped us a lot along the way.
“When the volunteers come out they say they were not expecting that kind of basketball. They’re sprinting down the court, wide open.”
The Wildcats earned their right to the national games after a 2019 gold in Charlotte’s state tournament. That was the first year Nick Pitts, a Pitt Community College graduate, ever played basketball. Pitts has competed in Special Olympics much of his life in sports like flag football and bowling. Teamwork is his favorite part of basketball.
“I get to talk to my teammates, figure out where they want me to go to, where to shoot the ball,” Pitts said. “(They tell me how) I play good defense.
“The last game, we lost the game, but I shot the ball and made a basket at the end of the championship.
“I feel pretty good with the team, because I think my teammates are really nice and help me a lot with how to be a professional basketball player,” Pitts said. “My coaches give me good life on what the next step I need to do to play basketball. They tell me to get in his face, play like a real player.”
Henderson said the competition in Orlando was unlike any his team had faced.
“That first couple of games they weren’t used to that physical contact and every team trying to win,” Henderson said. “If you finish in the bottom half, you didn’t get a medal. Some athletes in other sports who didn’t, a lot of coaches had to coach them through why. It wasn’t like a participation trophy.”
For taking the silver medal, the Wildcats had a chance to cut down the nets alongside the competition from Maryland. That was a big moment for Pitts.
“I felt amazing,” Pitts said. “It makes me want to cry happy tears because we won the silver medal.”
Outside the game, players were given full dental and health screenings, which Henderson was very thankful for. Some players face health challenges. The players were also given free shoes and toothbrushes.
Players with vision impairments were given free glasses as well. The entire trip was compensated, including a private jet to and from Orlando with trips to the Disney parks included, aside from any souvenirs players or coaches wanted to pick up. Six of the nine players had never been on a plane before.
The team had a chance to meet ESPN’s Lee Corso as well as professional wrestlers like Mark “The Undertaker” Callaway, Henderson said.
Brent Poole, Pitt County Special Olympics coordinator, was proud of the team’s sportsmanship and energy.
“I feel like we really represented Pitt County well,” Poole said. “Team N.C. had probably the most energy of any state out there.”
An email from Safrit said that Team N.C. took home 26 gold, 28 silver and 23 bronze medals in all the sports.
Henderson said the Wildcats will hold open tryouts beginning in the fall.