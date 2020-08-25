Pitt County has averaged more than 90 new COVID-19 cases daily since Friday and recorded its 15th death due to the virus, according to data from N.C. Department of Health Human Services.
A total of 96 new cases were reported on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 2,766. New cases reported on Sunday totaled 98, now the record high for a single day.
Seventy-nine new cases were reported on Saturday and 89 on Friday. Each day’s total surpassed the last daily high of 63, which was recorded on July 24 and on Aug. 8.
A total of 458 cases have been recorded over the last seven days in Pitt County, according to the DHHS dashboard, an average of more than 65 new cases a day. The rate of positive tests in the county was at 10 percent.
It’s not clear how many of the new cases are related to outbreaks at East Carolina University. Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson said Sunday that 800 students and staff members were tested between Monday and Friday and 25 percent were positive.
ECU’s COVID-19 dashboard reported on Monday that 262 students and five staff members tested positive between Aug. 16 and Saturday.
A 15th county resident died from the virus on Friday, DHHS first reported on Saturday. Health officials do not provided detailed information on individual deaths.
The DHHS dashboard indicates that three people between 50-64 have now died in Pitt County, three were between 65-74, and nine were 75 or older. Ten were men, and five were women.
At least seven of the deaths are related to outbreaks at longterm care facilities in Greenville, according to the state report on ongoing outbreaks at congregant living facilities.
One death was associated with an outbreak at Cypress Glen Retirement Community; six deaths were associated with an outbreak at East Carolina Rehab and Wellness.
East Carolina Rehab and Wellness no longer is included on the list of ongoing outbreaks, which at one point has included seven facilities in Pitt County.
Five are on the list currently, including Cypress Glen, Ayden Court, Universal Health, Oakhaven and and Winterville Manor.
Statewide, 1,283 new virus cases were reported on Monday, down from 2,008 on Sunday. The record for daily new cases is 2,481, recorded on July 18. The rate of positive test results remains about 7 percent.
A total of 2,535 people now have died from the virus in North Carolina, the state reports, with 948 hospitalized. Vidant Health reported on Monday that 82 people were hospitalized at its facilities in eastern North Carolina as of Sunday.