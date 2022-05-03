Some county employees may receive up to 6.4 percent pay increase under the proposed budget presented to the Pitt County Board of Commissioners on Monday.
Pitt County Manager Janis Gallagher said valuing employees became this year's theme while preparing the fiscal year 2022-23 budget. The proposed pay increase is one of several budget items that demonstrate how much the county values its employees.
“I think this is the right time to invest in our workforce,” she said.
Gallagher presented a $288.3 million budget to the commissioners, which is 2.44 percent higher than the $281.45 million budget adopted for the current fiscal year.
The county tax rate remains unchanged at 68.41 cents per $100 valuation.
Even though the budget grew modestly, Gallagher said the new fiscal year, which starts July 1, isn’t a time for growth or expansion given the current uncertainties in the nation’s economy.
“We need sustainable budgeting in an uncertain economy and to me that translates into conservative, very conservative revenue projections,” Gallagher said. “If we come out better, that’s great but I don’t want to come back on my watch mid-year and say we need to make some adjustments.”
Along with pay raises and improved employee benefits, Gallagher said the other major budget drivers were increased funding for Pitt County Schools and Pitt Community College, increased cost for the jail medical expenses and having 27 pay periods instead of the typical 26 pay periods.
Employee pay increases are divided into two parts. Depending on the length of service, employees can receive up to a 1.2 percent or 2.4 percent merit pay increase, Gallagher said. All employees also will receive a 4 percent market adjustment raise.
Base salaries also will be raised by 4 percent, she said. The county also will increase its contribution to the employee retirement fund.
The county also will absorb a $1.4 million increase in the self-funded employee insurance plan instead of passing it along to employees.
Gallagher said the county also will add a fourth tier to its employee insurance coverage.
The county currently covers all of an employee’s health insurance premiums, but employees pay extra for their families. In the past the three tiers have been $405 a month for an employee and one child, $590 for an employee and spouse and $710 for family coverage. Gallagher said it concerned her that a single parent with two children has to pay $300 more for insurance.
She proposed a new coverage tier for an employee with multiple children which would be $490 a month, only $85 dollars more than the single children coverage.
She also recommended reinstating longevity pay for employees with at least 10 years of service with the county.
The other side of the employee equation was the requests to add positions.
Department heads requested 59.5 new positions. Gallagher included 13 in the proposed budget, including five paramedics, six positions in social services child and adult protective services units, a security position in management information systems, and part-time positions in cooperative extension and inspections.
Gallagher said the 46 remaining positions could be filled if department heads reclassified vacant positions. Multiple positions
Gallagher said across various departments have been vacant for more than 12 months, she said.
“Every one of those vacant positions is pulling money from this budget, and it’s fully funded for the year whether someone is in that position or not,” she said.
Social services currently has 49 vacant positions, public health has 42 and the sheriff’s office has 38 vacant positions, Gallagher said.
An argument can be made that those positions should be eliminated, but Gallagher doesn’t think this is the time to implement that strategy. However, she doesn’t think more positions are needed.
“Don’t be fooled into thinking you have to increase your base budget, you have to increase your headcount to meet the needs of your citizens. I don’t think you have to,” Gallagher said.
She anticipates the leaders of each agency will ask the commissioners for additional positions during budget workshops today with presentations from social services and public health, followed by Pitt County Schools and Pitt Community College on Wednesday and emergency management and the sheriff’s office/detention center on Thursday.
All workshops begin at 8:30 a.m. and are being held in the Eugene James Auditorium of the Pitt County office building.
More highlights
Pitt County Schools requested a $48.35 million budget, a nearly 9.5 percent increase over the current budget. Gallagher is recommending $46.86 million, a 5.82 percent increase over the current budget.
She said her proposal funds fixed salary increases and a requested teacher supplement increase.
It does not fund a request for additional money for repairs because the school system hasn’t spent all the repair funds given this current school year, she said. That money will go into the school system’s fund balance.
Gallagher said if Pitt County’s sales tax revenue is higher than expected and the school system needs funding for a repair project, the county will fund the request.
Pitt Community College’s request for $6.53 million, a 2.85 percent increase, was fully funded, Gallagher said. The proposed budget also includes:
- $13.78 million for public health
- Nearly $35.72 million for social services
- Nearly $2.77 million for other human services
- Nearly $39.78 million for the sheriff’s office, detention center, jail health, jail inmate coordinator and school security.
- Nearly $11.6 million for other public safety.
The county EMS district tax, which is paid by all residents living outside the City of Greenville, remains at 5.95 cents per $100 valuation.
Black Jack, Fountain, Staton House and Winterville Community Rural volunteer fire departments also are requesting tax increases for their districts.
A public hearing on the county budget is scheduled for 6 p.m. on June 7. The budget could be adopted after the hearing or the commissioners could wait until their June 20 meeting.