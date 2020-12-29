Pitt County’s COVID-19 case count passed 11,000 on Monday as the Greenville VA Clinic received its first doses of vaccine.
The total number of people infected since March grew to 11,008 with 79 new cases reported on Monday. The case total just passed 10,000 on Dec. 18.
The average number of new cases per day dropped to 97 with 676 total between Dec. 22 and Dec. 28. The daily average was 111 with 781 cases between Dec. 15-21. It’s the fourth week of declines.
There were 193 new cases reported on Christmas Eve, however, the second-highest one-day total, and 125 on Saturday, according to data from N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Statewide, 3,888 new cases were reported on Monday bringing the total to 520,716 since March. North Carolina recorded 37,069 cases for a daily average of 5,296 between Dec. 22-28. There were 42,282 cases, an average of 6,040 a day between Dec. 15-21. It’s the first decline in many weeks.
Locally, 10.5 percent of tests were returning positive on Saturday, compared to 14.7 percent of tests statewide.
Across the Vidant Health system, 175 people were hospitalized with the virus as of Sunday. The system’s high was 185 on Dec. 15. A statewide high of 3,192 people was hospitalized with the virus as of Sunday.
A shipment of 300 Moderna vaccines arrived for staff at the Greenville VA on Monday, Associate Chief of Staff Dr. Amba Jonnalagadda said. The doses will be split between the Greenville and Morehead City clinics. Staff in Greenville will begin receiving vaccinations today.
“I am very happy to say that we have enough vaccines for all of the health care staff in both Greenville and for Morehead,” Jonnalagadda said. “Regardless of the vaccine we should all continue to wear our masks, wash our hands and continue the social distancing.”
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office will be closed until Jan. 4 due to a possible COVID-19 exposure, the agency announced on its Facebook page.
All appointments for fingerprinting, gun permits, concealed carry permits along with other business in the courthouse office must be rescheduled.
Pitt County Schools on Friday reported a decrease in school affected cases. The system had 34 cases between Dec. 11-17, down from 39 cases the week before.
East Carolina University reported 14 new employee cases between Dec. 20-26, down from 18 the week before. Eight new student cases were reported between Dec. 20-26, down from 12 the week before.
A DHHS report on outbreaks at congregant living facilities showed a new outbreak at River Oak Assisted Living. Red Oak Assisted Living was removed from the list. There are seven ongoing outbreaks at the following nursing homes and residential care facilities:
- Ayden Court Nursing and Rehabilitation Center: one staff and one resident.
- Brookdale West Arlington Boulevard: two residents.
- MacGregor Downs Health and Rehabilitation Center: 29 staff, 35 residents, one staff death and two resident deaths.
- PruittHealth Farmville: 28 staff, 41 residents.
- River Oak Assisted Living: two staff and 11 residents.
- Tar River — RHA Services: eight staff.
- Universal Health Care Greenville: 10 staff and 33 residents.