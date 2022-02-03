Pitt County’s program for aiding households negatively affected by COVID-19 will end Friday.
The department of social services’ emergency eviction and utility assistance program helped individuals who saw their income reduced because of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic pay their rent and utility bills.
There is still a brief window of opportunity to apply for help by calling 751-9900 or visiting www.PittCountyNC.gov. Go to the “How Do I…” menu at the top of the page and select “Apply for Emergency Utility Payment Assistance.”
“We are pleased to have been able to help COVID-affected households pay their rent and utility bills, and that we have helped landlords and utility providers collect money that they were owed,” said Augustine Frazer, DSS interim director. “Fortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic appears to be on its way out, so the need for emergency programs like this is declining.”
Similar programs such as the state’s HOPE Program and the City of Greenville’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program have also closed in recent months.
“Pitt County DSS will continue to help people with their utility bills through the federally funded Low Income Energy Assistance Program, Crisis Intervention Program and the recently established Low Income Household Water Assistance Program,” Frazer said.
Pitt County residents may call 902-1352, or go online to epass.nc.gov to learn about or apply for these programs. They also can visit the Human Services Center at 203 Government Circle.