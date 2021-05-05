Pitt County social services had a growing caseload before COVID-19 struck and its director has requested the county fund nine new positions in addition to the 10.5 recommended by the county manager.
Several Pitt County commissioners supported Social Services Director Jan Elliott’s request during the board of commissioner’s Tuesday budget workshop and asked the county manager to find funding for two more in-home services social workers for its child welfare division.
Commissioners Michael Fitzpatrick and Lauren White were excused from participating in Tuesday’s meeting.
The commissioners are continuing their budget workshops beginning at 8:30 a.m. today with presentations by Sheriff Paula Dance and the emergency management department.
Pitt County Manager Scott Elliott, no relation to the social services director, has proposed a $13.17 million local social services budget. Jan Elliott sought 19 additional positions in her budget request.
“COVID is not the reason we are here asking for positions,” she said. “Caseload growth was there pre-COVID. … Demand volumes have grown faster than staff over the last several years. You can see that in child welfare, adult services, Medicaid and food stamps.”
The department also experiences employee absences that have created bottlenecks and slowed work. It also struggles with vacancies. It sometimes takes eight months or longer to fill certain positions, she said.
The director said she tries to recruit social services staff who have worked in other counties. While she’s often successful, there is a pattern of these workers leaving because of the strain produced by a larger volume of work that requires overtime and weekends.
The 10.5 positions recommended by the county manager included two in-home services social workers in child protective services, a half-time attorney, a paralegal, an adult services social worker, a guardianship social worker, office assistant, two income-maintenance caseworkers, an income-maintenance worker for long-term care and an income-maintenance worker for quality control.
Scott Elliott said social services already has several attorneys who work on a part-time basis, so the additional half-time position would allow one of those individuals to become a full-time attorney.
While the proposed budget includes funding for two in-home services social workers, Jan Elliott said the department needs two more workers in that division along with a program manager and supervisor.
In child services, her department had nine social workers serving 305 families. In 2015, 10 workers served 198 families. That’s a 178 percent growth in services.
Jan Elliott said fewer children are entering the foster care system because of new mandates requiring departments to provide services that keep children in the home. However, that means social workers are working more extensively with families.
She said that along with the child protective services staff, she also needs a social worker to do child protective services investigations and three additional workers in the income-maintenance division.
Board Chairwoman Ann Floyd Huggins asked how much additional money was needed to fund two more in-home services workers. Deputy County Manager/Chief Financial Officer Brian Barnett said each position needed $38,899 or nearly $78,000 total.
Commissioner Christopher Nunnally said he agreed the positions needed to be filled but not if it prevented the board from lowering the county property tax rate by a half-cent.
The county manager proposed reducing the tax rate from 68.91 cents per $100 valuation to $68.41 cents in the new fiscal year, which starts July 1.
Scott Elliott said he believes adding the two social worker positions wouldn’t affect the proposed tax cut. However, in the last seven years the county has added 62 positions to social services, he said.
He cautioned that the sheriff also is requesting additional positions on top of the ones he recommended in the budget.
He said he didn’t expect the school system or Pitt Community College to seek additional funding because both of their budget requests were fully funded.
Jan Elliott said she is happy that a recommended $6 million expansion for social services’ Government Circle office is recommended because her workers will be consolidated into one location. Currently, social services operates out of the Government Circle location and the county office building on West Fifth Street.
Tuesday’s meeting also featured Public Health Director Dr. John Silvernail and Convention and Visitors Authority Executive Director Andrew Schmidt.
Public Health
Silvernail said along with its work related to the pandemic, the health department was reaccredited by the North Carolina Local Health Department Accreditation Board, meeting all 147 activities that demonstrate quality of care.
However, the pandemic highlighted the fact that public health employees are first responders and they found themselves working weekends and extended hours to deliver services.
“The health department has been involved in hurricane and other storm-related operations, but to have an operation that has gone on now for more than a year, day to day, every day for over a year, it’s taken a toll on our staff and at all levels in the department,” Silvernail said.
The health department’s proposed 2021-22 budget is $13.43 million, of which the county will supply $6.7 million.
Scott Elliott recommended funding the six positions Silvernail requested: a triage nurse, a program supervisor/services coordinator, a quality assurance and compliance manager, two environmental health specialists and an environmental health program specialist.
The environmental health specialists are especially needed because they approve plans for, and then inspect septic system installations. The existing staff has fallen behind because of the volume of new home construction underway in Pitt County.
The health department also plans to renovate its former medical records housing space for additional offices. The funding was approved before the pandemic but was put on hold.
The county’s capital improvements budget also includes $615,000 to buy a new vehicle for the department’s Safari Smiles dental program.
Convention and Visitors Authority
Schmidt said the pandemic broke a five-year tourism growth streak that showed expenditures increasing from $214 million in 2015 to $271 million in 2019.
Last year saw occupancy rates drop by 20 percent and revenue per room drop by 37 percent.
Revenue collections from the county’s occupancy tax were down 28 percent, Schmidt said, and he estimates the new fiscal year could see a 22 percent decrease in occupancy tax collections.
However, hotel/motel room occupancy is increasing, he said, and the Little League Softball World Series is expected to bring thousands to the city in later summer.
Schmidt’s organization is funded solely through occupancy tax revenues. His proposed 2021-22 fiscal year budget is nearly $1.38 million. It’s estimated the organization will receive $775,000 in occupancy tax revenues. In recent years that amount has been about $1.2 million, he said.
The authority’s board recommended $300,000 in capital reserves be used to fund the sports commission and $125,000 to fund the convention and visitors bureau.
The organization also is receiving a $100,000 paycheck protection program forgivable loan, he said.
In the coming fiscal year the department is directing more money into marketing to attract more visitors and to capture postponed business and sports events.
The organization also plans to create a tourism master plan.