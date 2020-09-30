The Pitt County Department of Social Services is holding a virtual public hearing at 9 a.m. Monday to gather input on a grant request for nearly $900,000 in COVID-19 housing relief funds.
The hearing will provide the public an opportunity to voice their concerns regarding the county’s plan to request the funds. The purpose of this grant will help prevent evictions and utility disconnections to those impacted by COVID-19.
The Rural Economic Development Division of the N.C. Department of Commerce's Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) Program is designed to help units of local government respond to and recover from the health and economic impacts of COVID-19.
This specific grant application is intended to help tenants (with incomes of no more than $53,360) as well as landlords and property managers. These benefits will encourage overall household stability as well as provide support to property owners and utility providers.
People who wish to speak virtually are directed to contact the Pitt County clerk to the board at 252-902-2950 until 5 p.m. on Sunday. Written comments may be submitted to the clerk via regular mail to the clerk’s attention at 1717 W. Fifth St.; or via email to kimberly.hines@pittcountync.gov; as well as online at https://tinyurl.com/EvictionAndUtilityAssistance.
Written comments will be received via regular mail or email until 8 a.m. on Monday and will be read into the record during the time allotted for the public hearing. This meeting will be broadcast on PittTv (Suddenlink Cable channel 13) and the Pitt County YouTube channel (www.YouTube.com/PittCountyNC).