The manager of the Pitt County Fair said he is taking security into his own hands after a private group hired for the event was found to be operating without state licensing.
"We terminated them," Ken Ross said Thursday morning. "We got our own staff now.
"They didn't have the right license. When we find out something's not right, we're not going to put up with it."
Ross, Pitt County Fair manager, said that he is operating with 20-30 volunteers to ensure safety at this year's event. He said that upgrades like metal detectors to the entry points have garnered positive reviews from visitors and that the situation is well in hand.
"Everybody last night was happy," Ross said.
While Pitt County Sheriff's Office deputies typically staff the fair, that is not the case this year. The sheriff's office on Tuesday took to social media to say that Ross and the fair decided not to contract with the office or "even contact us to discuss it."
Ross said he was upset at the $19,380 price tag attached to getting the sheriff's office to provide security in 2021. That amount stemmed from violence at the fair in 2019 which led Sheriff Paula Dance to request 17 deputies onsite instead of the usual 12 for six hours Friday and Saturday.
"I've got folks who are ex-officers and whatnot who've been involved in security," Ross said of his current volunteers. "They're out here because they just don't like the way that we've been treated.
"Look at the sheriff. Last year she charged over $19,000 for security. Then we had to pay the county over $12,000 in taxes, so that's $31,000."
Ross said that most of the fair's funding goes toward philanthropy, such as vocational programs at Pitt Community College.
Last year, law enforcement and management shut down the fair a day early after a fight between teens; one was found in possession of a concealed and loaded handgun.
The sheriff's department in 2021 said it received other reports of altercations which led to patrol deputies being called in as backup. Another person was reportedly seen flashing a gun as well.
Those events led to a security standard being put forth by Dance. In a letter dated Nov. 10, 2021, Dance questioned decisions about security which she said included free admission and no security at the gate after 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Dance also said Ross tried to direct deputies to follow his commands at the fair.
"As the elected sheriff, I am the chief law enforcement officer for Pitt County, not your private security contractor," the letter read in part. "I answer to all 180,000 citizens of the county, not to a once former highway patrolman who wants special privileges and sheriff-funded subsidies for his nonprofit organization and its annual fundraising event."
The agency had no comment on Thursday.
Ross said in addition to his volunteers, the Staton House Fire Department is on the fairgrounds with paramedics and staff for safety. He said that another local EMS is also onsite.
Ross said the State Highway Patrol is helping with traffic on Martin Luther King Jr. Highway as people enter and leave the area. He said his own people are directing parking.
The fairgrounds are adjacent to parts of north Greenville but are outside the city limits.