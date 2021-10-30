Pitt and Greene EMC will hold its 84th Annual Meeting of Members at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Farmville headquarters, 3989 W. Wilson St.
Due to COVID-19, members will be able to listen to the business portion of the meeting from their vehicles as it is broadcast through short-range FM radio. The business meeting will begin at 6 p.m.
This change has been made to protect members, as well as EMC employees. Officials said they appreciate members’ understanding as they move through these challenging times.
Registration cards were mailed to members on Sept. 10. Members can register for the meeting by taking that card to the Snow Hill or Farmville offices. Note the dates and times below. Registration will be processed through the drive-through window. The organization will provide additional meeting information to members during registration.
Registration at the Snow Hill office is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 1-4.
Registration at the Farmville office is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 1-3 and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 4.
The first 200 members to register will receive a silver dollar. All members who register will be receive a giveaway bag and a $2 bill while supplies last.
All registered members will be eligible for prize drawings that will consist of bill credits to member accounts and gift cards. You do not have to be present to win. All winners will be notified by mail.
Pitt & Greene Electric Membership Corporation serves members in Pitt, Greene, Lenoir, Edgecombe, Wilson and Wayne counties.
The nominating committee has selected the following members for election to the board of directors: District 3: Jeffrey Letchworth: District 4: Richard Harper; and District 8: Glenn Smith.
In addition to the election of directors, members will hear reports on the operations of the cooperative.