Greenville Fire-Rescue and Staton House Fire Department members respond to volunteer victims during an emergency simulation exercise at Pitt-Greenville Airport on Monday, April 1, 2013. (Aileen Devlin/ The Daily Reflector)
People who hear sirens and see smoke at the airport on Saturday should be aware — it is only a drill.
The Pitt-Greenville Airport will be conducting its FAA-mandated full-scale emergency exercise starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from Pitt County government. A rain date is set for March 12.
The Federal Aviation Administration requires airports that serve scheduled airlines to conduct a full-scale mass-casualty exercise involving an aircraft accident every three years, the release said.
PGV has been preparing for the exercise with multiple agencies who will participate including Greenville Fire-Rescue, Greenville Police Department, Pitt County Public Information Office, Pitt County Emergency Management, Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, and other area fire departments and emergency medical services. ECU will provide a bus that will simulate an aircraft fuselage.
Emergency responders will treat volunteers who will act as victims, the release said, so the public should not be alarmed by ambulance activity on the scene. The drill will be conducted when no airline activity is scheduled.
Pitt-Greenville Airport is located off of North Memorial Drive north of the Tar River in Greenville.
“The airport has prepared a comprehensive plan in concert with its mutual aid agencies should an aircraft accident take place. The required exercise provides the airport and area responders to put the plan into action and make needed changes or update information,” says Kim W. "Bill" Hopper, airport executive director.
“This is a plan that we don’t ever intend on putting into play but want to make sure we are well prepared should we have to do so. I am very thankful for the participation by the area’s emergency services,” Hopper said.
The coordination between the airport and emergency services and other agencies in the community demonstrates needed collaboration in preparation for an aircraft-related incident, Pitt County Manager Janis Gallagher said regarding the drill.
“We recognize the importance of safety planning and executing these training exercises to strengthen the emergency response and provide excellent service to Pitt County residents and visitors of the PGV airport,” she said.