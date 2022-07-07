...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
A state representative for Greenville and Pitt County on Wednesday announced that a $250,000 feasibility study for passenger rail service in the area has been funded.
The office of District 9 Rep. Brian Farkas in a news release said that the North Carolina Department of Transportation has funded the Pitt-Greenville Passenger Rail Feasibility Study through State Planning and Research funds. Farkas in March announced plans to collaborate with city and county officials to undertake the study, which would deliver a comprehensive assessment of the steps needed for passenger rail.
“This major funding announcement is a big win for anyone who believes eastern North Carolina should have access to affordable and dynamic transportation options,” Farkas said in the release. “With a population over 90,000 and Greenville-based East Carolina University anchoring the entire region, there’s no reason why Pitt County shouldn’t be a part of a statewide passenger rail system. I’m grateful for the bipartisan state and local partners we were able to bring together to get this part of the project taken care of.”
Greenville’s Urban Area Metropolitan Planning organization (MPO) was behind the application for funding, the release said. Letters of support were submitted by Farkas, ECU Chancellor Philip Rogers, Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly and Andrew Schmidt, director of the Pitt-Greenville Convention and Visitors Authority.
“For years, the Greenville MPO has envisioned a passenger rail service to and from Raleigh,” said Farkas. “We’re excited to see this important first step taken, especially as the newly-unveiled Interstate 587 continues to see significant economic and population growth projections along the entire corridor.
“Passenger rail service supports economic development, connects rural communities to the rest of the nation and helps reduce roadway congestion in growing metropolitan regions.”
The release called the study a critical part of making a future rail project eligible for federal funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Greenville’s current transportation infrastructure includes the G.K. Butterfield Transportation Center which broke ground on Nov. 29, 2016. The center serves as an access point for people to transfer from one mode of transportation to another.
According to its website, the center connects the Great Area Transit system, Pitt Area Transit, ECU Transit and Greyhound buses. It also serves the Amtrak Connector.